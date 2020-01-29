Dosunmu models Bryant's approach

CHAMPAIGN — Less than 30 minutes after Ayo Dosunmu hit a game-winning shot against Michigan on Saturday, he stood near an empty court inside Crisler Arena and took reporters through the shot — step by step, thought by thought.

He started with the hesitation move, then moved to the crossover to simply getting to his spot and shooting over the top of Zavier Simpson. He talked about watching former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan's no-nonsense approach to getting to their spot and executing the play they've poured countless hours into mastering.

On Sunday morning, Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California. Like the rest of the world, Dosunmu and other members of the No. 19 Illinois basketball sat in shock while grieving. Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said the team gathered and watched highlights and games from Bryant's 20-year NBA career.

“He means a lot to me, just growing up and being my favorite player of all time," Dosunmu said. "At a young age, really like three or four or five, just falling in love with the way he played and the passion that he played with. It hit me hard when I found out he died. I tried to not get sad about it, just cherish his legacy and go harder for him."