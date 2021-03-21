Dosunmu 'takes his medicine' following tournament exit

INDIANAPOLIS — After the final buzzer sounded Sunday and the top-seeded Illinois men's basketball team suffered a 71-58 loss to Loyola in the second round of the NCAA tournament, junior Ayo Dosunmu gave hugs to his teammates and the team's staff.

In what was likely the final collegiate game for Dosunmu, he wanted the young players to remember the good moments from the season.

"I just tried to tell them to keep your heads high. We didn't win. We wanted to win this game. We didn't get it done, but at the end of the day, you've got to take your medicine," Dosunmu said. "That's what I'm doing now; I'm taking my medicine. When I go through times like this, I try and think of the positives.

"It's easy to think about these last 40 minutes of how we didn't play how we wanted to play. I try to focus on the hours, the millions of hours with my teammates and all the adversity we overcame. Just the good parts about it, the good side about it."

Dosunmu's nine points against the Ramblers was his lowest scoring game of the season. He missed six of his 10 shots and had six turnovers.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com