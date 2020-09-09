Doxsie: A 346-team NCAA tournament? Seriously?

It takes some mathematical manipulation to figure this all out but it’s actually doable merely by extending the tournament by a single week.

The top 166 teams would get first-round byes and there would be 90 play-in games.

Those play-in games could be on Tuesday and Wednesday of the first week with the round of 256 on Thursday-Friday and the round of 128 on Saturday-Sunday.

That would get you down to 64 teams and you could proceed with the usual type of schedule. It would simply become a four-week marathon instead of three.

Here’s the thing: What problem does this solve? In a year when there are all these fears about COVID-19 and worries about the growing financial crisis in college athletics, how is this better? Why would more teams in the tournament be preferable to having less?

It seems as though it could cost more money and expose athletes to more risk.

ACC coaches spoke about this giving them flexibility and options for the regular season, but is that really so important?

There are all sorts of other problems to consider.