Doxsie: A 346-team NCAA tournament? Seriously?

I may be one of the few college basketball aficionados who is even giving this idea the time of day.
And I’m not entirely sure about it yet.
It’s sort of starting to grow on me. I think. Sort of. Maybe.
In this goofy, quirky, outside-the-box year in sports, perhaps it’s worth trying.
Let everyone into the NCAA men's basketball tournament this season.
The idea was proposed Wednesday by the coaches of the Atlantic Coast Conference and was instantly greeted with a blend of disbelief and disdain.
The coaches have decided that it would be a good idea to let all 346 eligible NCAA Division I teams into what is normally a 68-team field.
Don’t just limit this to Kentucky, Kansas, Villanova and most of the Big Ten and ACC. Throw open the gates. Give Chicago State a bid. Allow Dartmouth to dance. Put Alabama A&M in the field. Let all the Techs, A&Ms and hyphens into this thing.
Jeff Goodman of the Stadium — who despises the idea, by the way — reported that there would be 346 teams in the field. There actually are 357 D-I schools but seven are not yet eligible because they are reclassifying, three are ineligible for failing to meet the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate criteria and Oklahoma State is on probation.
It takes some mathematical manipulation to figure this all out but it’s actually doable merely by extending the tournament by a single week.
The top 166 teams would get first-round byes and there would be 90 play-in games.
Those play-in games could be on Tuesday and Wednesday of the first week with the round of 256 on Thursday-Friday and the round of 128 on Saturday-Sunday.
That would get you down to 64 teams and you could proceed with the usual type of schedule. It would simply become a four-week marathon instead of three.
Here’s the thing: What problem does this solve? In a year when there are all these fears about COVID-19 and worries about the growing financial crisis in college athletics, how is this better? Why would more teams in the tournament be preferable to having less?
It seems as though it could cost more money and expose athletes to more risk.
ACC coaches spoke about this giving them flexibility and options for the regular season, but is that really so important?
There are all sorts of other problems to consider.
Do you know how many coaches have performance clauses built into their contracts based on whether or not their team makes the NCAA tournament? Some guy is going to go 1-27 and earn an extra $50,000 for making the dance.
And think about that Sunday evening made-for-TV pairings show. They now take an hour to lay out the 68-team field. That thing now will be longer than Schindler’s List.
How long will it take Joe Average to fill out a 346-team bracket for the office pool? You can bet he’s calling in sick on Monday just so he can deliberate whether or not Towson State can beat Drake in the No. 32 vs. No. 33 game in the East Regional.
And good luck fitting that bracket neatly onto one 8½ by 11 sheet of paper.
Surveys indicate workplace productivity suffers greatly as it is during the NCAA tournament. What happens when you have five times as many teams in the field?
OK, so maybe this idea isn’t growing on me all that much after all.
Maybe it’s one of those concepts that wasn’t entirely thought-out.
Maybe it’s one of the dumbest things I’ve heard in a while.
The ACC coaches actually favored this idea? Smart guys like Mike Krzyzewski and Tony Bennett voted for this?
Apparently so.
“We are united. The safety of our players is paramount,’’ Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “The ability to incentivize the regular season without mandating a select number of nonconference and conference games provides options and flexibility for all member institutions. As ACC head coaches, we strongly believe it’s in the game’s best interest to have an all-inclusive 2021 NCAA Tournament.”
Good. Great.
I can’t imagine it ever will happen.
And I haven’t found many people who think it should.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!