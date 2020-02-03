Doxsie: Hawkeyes delivered 40 minutes of grit

IOWA CITY — We already knew that this current Iowa basketball team has an edge, an ebullience, that hasn’t always been there in the Fran McCaffery era.
We’ve seen it for large sectors of games as the Hawkeyes grinded out tough wins against Texas Tech, Syracuse, Iowa State and against ranked Big Ten opponents.
And on Sunday that toughness was on full display as the Hawkeyes produced 40 minutes of grit in defeating an equally ornery Illinois team 72-65 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
In a rugged, physical, highly contentious battle, the Hawkeyes went on a 17-3 scoring run in the final 5½ minutes to win.
Pretty much everyone was impressed. Illini coach Brad Underwood certainly was impressed.
“Fran has done an unbelievable job resurrecting this team,’’ Underwood said. “He’s not getting enough credit nationally. With all the guys leaving and they’re just a better basketball team than they were a year ago. They’re tougher.’’
How did this Iowa team get to be so tough? Underwood figures the Hawkeyes are simply reflecting the personality of their hard-edged, frequently fiery head coach.
“You guys know Fran, right?’’ Underwood said. “I sit in league meetings with him and Fran’s a tough son-of-a-gun.’’
Now, for perhaps the first time, McCaffery has assembled a whole team full of tough son-of-a-guns.
Sophomore Connor McCaffery comes by it naturally since he is the coach’s son. Center Luka Garza has displayed toughness in the past but has taken it to a whole new level this season. We always suspected there was some fire smoldering beneath the stoic exterior of Joe Wieskamp.
Then, you add in redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick, whose boyish good looks and affable off-court demeanor mask an on-court killer.
On Sunday, Underwood got his first in-person dose of Fredrick, who scored 18 points, played great defense on Illini star Ayo Dosunmu and made innumerable big plays down the stretch.
“It’s going to be a pain in the ass to see him for the next four years,’’ Underwood said.
It has added up to a team with a stubbornness and abrasiveness that is endearing to its own fans but understandably grates on opposing coaches and players.
You could see that when the teams lined up for the postgame handshakes Sunday. A couple of Illinois assistant coaches angrily confronted Fran McCaffery and the pleasantries were abruptly terminated.
This current Iowa team is very expressive on the court. Some of it is just friendly banter, some of it full-blown trash talk and some of it crosses into other things.
Garza blew kisses to the crowd at Northwestern a few weeks ago and after hitting a dagger 3-pointer late in Sunday’s game, the junior center ran back downcourt gesturing toward the Iowa on his chest and staring down the Illinois bench.
“With us, we have a tough mentality,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “All of us do. I do. People say ‘Why are they talking? Why are they trying to start something?’ That’s not what it’s about. We’re just not taking any BS. We’re right here. We’re going to stand our ground.
“CJ, Luka, everybody on this team is the ultimate competitor. We’re all really competitive and that’s what it comes down to.’’
Connor said the tough-guy approach is a big reason the Hawkeyes are just a game out of first place in the Big Ten and have five wins over Top 25 teams, tied for the most of any team in the country.
“I think a lot of guys have the mindset of being a tough player and that’s what is allowing us to get wins,’’ Garza added.
Underwood said just because the Hawkeyes are highly skilled offensively doesn’t mean they can’t also be tough.
“There’s a lot of ways to be tough …’’ he said. “You don’t have to play 45 to 50 (points) to be tough. That’s a tough basketball team and they make tough plays ... That doesn’t have as much to do with physicality as it does with mental toughness.’’
Moving up: After winning two of three games last week, Iowa moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25, to No. 17.
Maryland, which defeated the Hawkeyes on Thursday, is ninth with Michigan State 16th, Illinois 20th and Penn State 22nd.
Wooden list: Garza was named Monday to the late-season top-20 watch list for the Wooden Award, which goes to the top player in the country.
Joining him on the list were five other Big Ten players — Cassius Winston of Michigan State, Daniel Oturu of Minnesota, Lamar Stevens of Penn State and Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith of Maryland.
Getting better: Fran McCaffery said sophomore forward Jack Nunge, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game of the season, is progressing very well after undergoing surgery.
“They don’t do the surgery right away but they do a series of exercises to strengthen everything before the surgery and then the surgery went extremely well …’’ he said. “He’s really in a good place, I think.’’
Unnecessary roughness: A couple of Big Ten players have been suspended in the past few weeks after being assessed flagrant fouls.
Illinois’ Alan Griffin sat out two games for stepping on the chest of Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic as he laid on the court and Wisconsin’s Brad Davison got one game after punching Connor McCaffery in the groin.
Both their head coaches said their players were punished too harshly.
“Are (flagrant fouls) all subject to review and suspensions?’’ Wisconsin coach Greg Gard asked. “I think we paint it with a very broad brush and we’ve opened Pandora’s box with where this could go. It’s a very slippery slope.’’
So, why shouldn’t all flagrant fouls be reviewed? Maybe they shouldn’t all be subject to suspension, but it’s not a slippery slope to at least look at each of them. It’s the way it should be.
These two cases involved players attempting to injure someone and clearly warranted suspensions.
POW: Cowan was honored as the Big Ten’s player of the week Monday after collecting 31 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the Terrapins win over Iowa.
Michigan forward Franz Wagner, who averaged 18 points in two games last week, was the freshman of the week.