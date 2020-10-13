DOXSIE: Hawkeyes prepared to cope with distractions

Patrick McCaffery, who figures to be the eighth guy in the rotation, overcame cancer as an eighth-grader.

Nunge, Fredrick and Connor McCaffery all have taken redshirt years and faced their share of physical hurdles.

Even the five incoming freshmen on the roster figure to be more mature and grounded than your normal newbies. Two of them already are 20 years old and another one turns 20 in December.

This doesn’t seem like a bunch that is going to be flustered by whatever pandemic-related wrinkles get tossed into their path.

"Maybe they’re better equipped to handle what, in a normal year, would be an incredible amount of distractions," McCaffery said of his players.

"You really have to be locked in as a group, you have to be locked in individually, you have to be incredibly professional. There can’t be any selfishness on the part of any coach or player and there has to be an incredible amount of team unity to accomplish a goal that we all say we want to accomplish."

You could argue that experience might be less of a factor at times in this unpredictable season. Games could be played with very few or no fans so the players may not have 15,000 angry fans screaming in their ears on the road.