Doxsie: McCaffery said we'll know about Garza 'relatively soon'

“I always encourage all of my guys to get all the feedback that you can so that you feel really good about your decision,’’ McCaffery said.

“I’m certain they’re going to do all of their homework and come up with the best decision for Luka,’’ he added. “Europe is obviously always another option for someone like him. He’s a guy who could command big money in the Euro league. So he’ll have opportunities to play professionally should he choose to do so.’’

But McCaffery quickly noted that he thinks Garza feels there is unfinished business for him at the college level.

“I think he feels very strongly about his teammates about wanting to come back and be the national player of the year again and see what this team is capable of doing,’’ he said. “He has been a tremendous leader through this difficult period in the spring and summer.’’

After going through two or three rigorous workouts a day with his dad back home in Washington D.C., Garza is now in Iowa City going through daily workouts with the Hawkeyes.

McCaffery said the entire team has been in town since a week ago Monday with the exception of incoming freshman Josh Ogundele, who is from England and is still trying to get back into the U.S.