Doxsie: McCaffery said we'll know about Garza 'relatively soon'

It sounds as though the suspense for Iowa basketball fans may soon be over.
They have been on the proverbial edge of their seats for about three months now, wondering whether or not prolific center Luka Garza will keep his name in the NBA draft or withdraw to come back to Iowa for a fourth season.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Thursday he thinks we will know “relatively soon’’ what Garza plans to do.
And while McCaffery didn’t give any definitive answers about Garza’s status during an interview on the Hawkeyes’ Facebook page, you could sort of tell that he at least suspects he will have the Big Ten’s player of the year back on his team next season.
You definitely got that feeling as you tried to read between McCaffery’s carefully chosen lines.
He spoke about having “seven returning starters’’ next season — he is including injured regulars Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon — so he clearly was counting Garza in that.
When asked who he expects his team leaders to be next season, Garza was the first name he mentioned.
He spoke about having the best low-post player in the country on the roster next season.
It never seemed to be a matter of “if’’ Garza is back but “when.’’
That’s also the prevailing opinion of most experts around the country since Garza is not being mentioned as a likely NBA draft choice despite the fact that he scored 20 or more points in 19 of 20 Big Ten games last season and won several national player of the year awards.
Of course, even McCaffery can’t be 100% certain that Garza will be back.
He admitted the COVID-19 pandemic, which cut short everyone’s season on March 12, probably enhanced the possibility that Garza would return.
“He would have had the opportunity to play in the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament and I feel like he would have done really well,’’ McCaffery said. “If he had those opportunities, he may have played his way into the first round.’’
As it is, Garza not only didn’t get a chance to show what he could do in the postseason but he also missed out on going through individual workouts with teams and possibly attending the NBA combine.
He said Garza still has had conversations with some NBA teams and has been able to chat with agents, who have given him valuable feedback.
He also has the benefit of having a father who is a former college player and has been the CEO of technology companies. Frank Garza has a unique blend of experience in both basketball and business that should help his son make an informed decision.
“I always encourage all of my guys to get all the feedback that you can so that you feel really good about your decision,’’ McCaffery said.
“I’m certain they’re going to do all of their homework and come up with the best decision for Luka,’’ he added. “Europe is obviously always another option for someone like him. He’s a guy who could command big money in the Euro league. So he’ll have opportunities to play professionally should he choose to do so.’’
But McCaffery quickly noted that he thinks Garza feels there is unfinished business for him at the college level.
“I think he feels very strongly about his teammates about wanting to come back and be the national player of the year again and see what this team is capable of doing,’’ he said. “He has been a tremendous leader through this difficult period in the spring and summer.’’
After going through two or three rigorous workouts a day with his dad back home in Washington D.C., Garza is now in Iowa City going through daily workouts with the Hawkeyes.
McCaffery said the entire team has been in town since a week ago Monday with the exception of incoming freshman Josh Ogundele, who is from England and is still trying to get back into the U.S.
They are going through multiple workouts a day on their own before coaches can begin holding official practices on July 20.
The fact that Garza is there with his teammates, helping to organize and orchestrate those workouts, indicates he may be leaning toward returning.
McCaffery said we’ll know for sure before too long.
“Luka Garza is a guy who I always say if I get a chance to coach him for four years it would be a blessing,’’ he said. “I wish I could coach a guy like him for 40 years.’’
