DOXSIE: McCaffery says freshmen are ready to contribute

Even the coronavirus pandemic, which has diminished and disrupted the life of almost every person on the globe, can have a silver lining.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery found one: It spared him from having to make what was going to be one of his most difficult decisions in the weeks leading up to the college basketball season.

Ordinarily, with a very experienced corps of seven or eight veteran players, McCaffery would redshirt at least a few of his five incoming freshmen. He would need to tell some 19-year-old kid who has worked his butt off that they were going to have him sit out the season in order to preserve a year of eligibility.

The NCAA has taken that one off his plate. With all the uncertainty surrounding this season, it ruled that this will not count as a year of eligibility for any players. Everyone gets a do-over.

“We wouldn't redshirt anybody this year because everybody has a free year,’’ McCaffery said. “It's kind of a non-factor. We were thinking about it. I think it would have made sense.’’

The irony of the situation is that pretty much all of the new kids have shown McCaffery in practice that they’re ready to play.