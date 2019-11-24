Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Cal Poly

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 85-59 victory over Cal Poly:
--We won’t know for sure until after an MRI is performed Monday but it certainly appeared as though the Hawkeyes may have lost forward Jack Nunge for at least a few games, if not longer. Nunge’s right knee bent at an awkward angle as he drove to the hoop with about a minute remaining in the first half Sunday. It looked as though he may have hyperextended it. If that wasn’t bad enough, a Cal Poly player stepped on him in the ensuing battle for the rebound. Nunge was just starting to display the improvement everyone had talked about after he redshirted last season. His length is an important defensive factor and if he’s sidelined, it would put another dent in the depth of a team that already is dealing with the uncertain medical situations of Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery.
--Bohannon, who played in the first four games of the season while recovering from off-season hip surgery, was a spectator Sunday. The word was he was just sore after Thursday’s game against North Florida. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he hoped Bohannon would be able to play against Texas Tech on Thursday in the Las Vegas Invitational but the Hawkeyes will then play another game the following day, against either Creighton or San Diego State. It’s hard to imagine Bohannon is going to be able to play in games on back-to-back days at this point.
--It’s not often you see a player perform with the sort of efficiency freshman guard CJ Fredrick did in Sunday’s win. He scored 21 points on only eight field goal attempts, handed out five assists and did not commit a turnover. He made all five of his 3-point attempts and was 2 for 3 from 2-point range.
--Some of us thought Luka Garza might have received consideration for Big Ten player of the week last week after he scored 44 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in games against DePaul and Oral Roberts. Instead, the award went to Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson, who collected 10 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Villanova. Garza followed that with 47 points, 21 rebounds and six blocked shots this week, making 20 of 31 shots attempts. Will it be enough? We’ll see.
--McCaffery was asked after Sunday’s game about the shot selection of freshman Joe Toussaint, who put up a few quick shots and finished 1 for 9 from the field. We suspect the coach might have been biting his tongue just a bit when he said he had no problem with what Toussaint did. Even when he’s not shooting well, the kid is fun to watch. He continues to be a pest defensively and he even grabbed eight rebounds Sunday.
--For the second straight game, Cordell Pemsl gave the Hawkeyes a big lift off the bench. After getting seven rebounds in Thursday's win over North Florida, he scored 10 points in the second half Sunday and also made a couple of very slick passes to teammates. If Nunge is out for any length of time, he figures to get increased playing time.