Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Cal Poly

--We won’t know for sure until after an MRI is performed Monday but it certainly appeared as though the Hawkeyes may have lost forward Jack Nunge for at least a few games, if not longer. Nunge’s right knee bent at an awkward angle as he drove to the hoop with about a minute remaining in the first half Sunday. It looked as though he may have hyperextended it. If that wasn’t bad enough, a Cal Poly player stepped on him in the ensuing battle for the rebound. Nunge was just starting to display the improvement everyone had talked about after he redshirted last season. His length is an important defensive factor and if he’s sidelined, it would put another dent in the depth of a team that already is dealing with the uncertain medical situations of Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery.