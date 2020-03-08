Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Illinois

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 78-76 loss to Illinois:

--It becomes more and more apparent with each passing game how much Iowa and Illinois dislike one another. Illini star came right out and said the two teams don’t like each other although the Iowa players downplayed any hard feelings. You could tell from talking to some of them — especially CJ Fredrick — that the Hawkeyes would love to get another shot at the Illini on Friday in the Big Ten tournament. They just need to guard against looking past their first tournament game Thursday, against the winner of a Wednesday game between Minnesota and Northwestern.

--No one seems able to stop Luka Garza but Illinois did a much better job on Iowa’s No. 2 and No. 3 scoring options Sunday. Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick each scored 18 points in an earlier victory over the Illini but they were a combined 3 for 13 from the field in this one, totaling just 10 points between them. Others did a decent job picking up the slack as Joe Toussaint scored 14 points (his best output since Jan. 22), Connor McCaffery scored in double figures for only the sixth time this season and Bakari Evelyn contributed eight points.

