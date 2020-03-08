Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Illinois

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 78-76 loss to Illinois:
--It becomes more and more apparent with each passing game how much Iowa and Illinois dislike one another. Illini star came right out and said the two teams don’t like each other although the Iowa players downplayed any hard feelings. You could tell from talking to some of them — especially CJ Fredrick — that the Hawkeyes would love to get another shot at the Illini on Friday in the Big Ten tournament. They just need to guard against looking past their first tournament game Thursday, against the winner of a Wednesday game between Minnesota and Northwestern.
--No one seems able to stop Luka Garza but Illinois did a much better job on Iowa’s No. 2 and No. 3 scoring options Sunday. Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick each scored 18 points in an earlier victory over the Illini but they were a combined 3 for 13 from the field in this one, totaling just 10 points between them. Others did a decent job picking up the slack as Joe Toussaint scored 14 points (his best output since Jan. 22), Connor McCaffery scored in double figures for only the sixth time this season and Bakari Evelyn contributed eight points.
--Fredrick said he felt Illinois’ Trent Frazier was trying to bait him into a foul in the first half. When he finally got enough of Frazier’s holding and hand-checking, he shoved him away and was called for a foul with a minute, 2 seconds remaining in the half. Frazier then got into his face and both players were assessed a technical. Frazier and Fredrick then had a brief conversation at the start of the second half. “He was pointing at the ref and saying ‘He has my back,’’’ Fredrick said. “I was kind of like ‘What does that mean?’ I don’t know what that means. I just kind of laughed and brushed it off. I was really confused about what that meant.’’
--Wieskamp made his first 3-point attempt less than five minutes into the game but he didn’t get a lot of other open looks from the perimeter, going just 1 for 3 from long range. He is now 14 for 53 from the field in the past six games.
--Garza not only scored 20-plus points for the 16th straight game but he played 35-plus minutes for the fifth game in a row. This time he sat out only three seconds near the end of the game when the Hawkeyes were trying to foul the Illini.
--Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who said he thinks Garza has to be the frontrunner for national player of the year, said the strategy Sunday was to go right at Iowa’s big man and make him work on defense. It had an impact early as Illini 7-footer Kofi Cockburn scored nine points in the first six minutes on two layups, two dunks off lobs plus a free throw. But Cockburn only had three points the rest of the night.