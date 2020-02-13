Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Indiana

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-77 loss to Indiana:

--With Indiana shooting much better from the perimeter than it normally does and jumping to a big early lead, this felt an awful lot like the other game the Hawkeyes played in the state of Indiana this season — a 104-68 loss to Purdue last week. At least they hung tough and kept fighting in the second half of this one. It’s not a good omen, though. They will need to play at least one more game in Indiana this season. The Big Ten tournament is in Indianapolis.

--Devonte Green is Indiana’s only major 3-point shooting threat and he’s one of the streakiest shooters in the Big Ten so it really wasn’t a good idea to give him several open looks at the basket early in the game. Green hit his first 3-point attempt with 14 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the first half to give Indiana the lead and immediately got a jolt of confidence. He made another one with 14:17 to go, another with 12:44 to go and a fourth with 12:15 remaining. He made one more later in the half and two more in the final four minutes of the game to finish with 27 points.