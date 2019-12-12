Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-ISU

After-thoughts from Iowa's 84-68 victory over Iowa State:
--One of the most impressive things about Iowa’s victory was its defense against Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton. Every time the 6-foot-5 sophomore looked as though he had an opening to drive to the basket, a second Iowa player — often Luka Garza — popped up to block his path. The ISU star was scoreless for the first 11 minutes and had only eight points and one assists at halftime. He eventually got rolling and finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, but the Cyclones were forced to change the way they used him, moving him to different spots on the court to get him openings.
--There reportedly were 15 NBA scouts in attendance, most of them presumably there to watch Haliburton. A few might have been interested in watching Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp. And you can’t help but wonder if Garza isn’t also beginning to grow into a pro prospect.
--Iowa started out by making four of its first six 3-point attempts, then it missed 10 straight. It bounced back to go 6 for 12 in the second half with six different Hawkeyes players making at least one shot from behind the arc.
--Perhaps no Iowa player is going to be happier than Garza to have a nine-day layoff before the next game, Dec. 21 against Cincinnati in Chicago. The 6-foot-11 junior took another physical beating in the post Thursday and had one of his teeth dislodged in a collision with Wieskamp late in the contest.
--With Iowa State making a big push to get back into the game in the second half, Garza turned into an assist man. He slipped a pass to Connor McCaffery for a layup, then pitched the ball out to CJ Fredrick and Wieskamp for back-to-back wide open 3s. That was part of an 11-0 scoring run that helped put ISU away.
--Ryan Kriener and Joe Toussaint both made major contributions for the Hawkeyes off the bench. Kriener finished with eight points and six rebounds while Toussaint, who seemed unfazed in his first visit to Hilton Coliseum, had six points and four assists. However, Cordell Pemsl, one of the stars of last year’s victory over ISU, played only four minutes, none in the second half.
--The Hawkeyes turned the ball over just twice in the first half before finishing with 11 turnovers, a respectable number against a team with the perimeter quickness that the Cyclones have. Iowa also committed only 11 fouls and sent ISU to the foul line only seven times.
--Connor McCaffery probably hit the biggest shot of his career to date when Iowa State chopped the lead down to 44-37 early in the second half. The Hilton crowd was at his loudest at that point but McCaffery came down and calmly drained a 3 to quiet the crowd.