Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-ISU

After-thoughts from Iowa's 84-68 victory over Iowa State:

--One of the most impressive things about Iowa’s victory was its defense against Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton. Every time the 6-foot-5 sophomore looked as though he had an opening to drive to the basket, a second Iowa player — often Luka Garza — popped up to block his path. The ISU star was scoreless for the first 11 minutes and had only eight points and one assists at halftime. He eventually got rolling and finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, but the Cyclones were forced to change the way they used him, moving him to different spots on the court to get him openings.

--There reportedly were 15 NBA scouts in attendance, most of them presumably there to watch Haliburton. A few might have been interested in watching Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp. And you can’t help but wonder if Garza isn’t also beginning to grow into a pro prospect.

--Iowa started out by making four of its first six 3-point attempts, then it missed 10 straight. It bounced back to go 6 for 12 in the second half with six different Hawkeyes players making at least one shot from behind the arc.

