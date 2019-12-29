Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Kennesaw State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 93-51 victory over Kennesaw State:
--Considering that Iowa was playing only its second game in a span of about 17 days and that the players all went home for the holidays for about four days in that span, the Hawkeyes were remarkably sharp in their offensive execution Sunday. Yes, the opposition wasn’t great. It almost certainly was the weakest opponent they will face all season. But to shoot 59.1% from the field with 27 assists and only seven turnovers against any opponent is pretty impressive.
--To be honest, Kennesaw State’s big men inside weren’t the greatest. The Owls had two 6-foot-9 players, neither of whom probably would start at St. Ambrose, and the Hawkeyes took full advantage of that by hammering the ball inside. Luka Garza scored 23 points in 23 minutes of playing time and Ryan Kriener scored career-high 20 in 17 minutes. They combined to make 18 of the 20 shots they took with Kriener going a perfect 9 for 9.
--Freshman guard Joe Toussaint looked thoroughly frustrated and out of sync in his first career start against Cincinnati last week and some of us really expected Iowa coach Fran McCaffery to insert graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn into the starting lineup after Evelyn scored 15 points against the Bearcats. Give McCaffery credit for staying with Toussaint as a starter and allowing the kid to play his way out of his funk. He was much more under control this time and finished with career highs of seven assists and five steals. Toussaint still is going to have some ups and downs during the Big Ten season and there will be games in which Evelyn plays much more than he does, but Toussaint’s bounce-back effort Sunday was a huge confidence-builder.
--Another player who looked noticeably better Sunday was Cordell Pemsl. The junior forward looked more active than he has in some other recent games and finished with eight points and three assists. He did a very good job of decision-making in the high post against zone defenses. Included was a no-look pass to Kriener for a dunk in the second half.
--The Hawkeyes played much better at the defensive end in the second half, giving up only 21 points after halftime. Kennesaw State came in shooting 35% from the field and 25% from 3-point range but the Owls were over 50% for much of the first half. They finished the game at 35.2%.
--In addition to recording season highs for assists (27), steals (14) and field goal percentage (59.1), the Hawkeyes also had a season-high eight blocked shots with six different players swatting at least one. They had only 37 blocks in the first 12 games of the season with two players — Garza and Joe Wieskamp — accounting for the majority of those.
--Despite the quality of the opposition — or lack thereof — Sunday’s game attracted a sellout crowd of 15,056. It wasn’t exactly deafening in Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the contest, but it was a good sign nonetheless.