Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Kennesaw State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 93-51 victory over Kennesaw State:

--Considering that Iowa was playing only its second game in a span of about 17 days and that the players all went home for the holidays for about four days in that span, the Hawkeyes were remarkably sharp in their offensive execution Sunday. Yes, the opposition wasn’t great. It almost certainly was the weakest opponent they will face all season. But to shoot 59.1% from the field with 27 assists and only seven turnovers against any opponent is pretty impressive.

--To be honest, Kennesaw State’s big men inside weren’t the greatest. The Owls had two 6-foot-9 players, neither of whom probably would start at St. Ambrose, and the Hawkeyes took full advantage of that by hammering the ball inside. Luka Garza scored 23 points in 23 minutes of playing time and Ryan Kriener scored career-high 20 in 17 minutes. They combined to make 18 of the 20 shots they took with Kriener going a perfect 9 for 9.

