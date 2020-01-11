Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Maryland

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 67-49 victory over Maryland:

--This was one of those games in which you were to ponder whether you were watching great defense or bad offense. The winning team shot only 37.7 percent from the field with 18 turnovers. The losing team shot 32.7 with 17 turnovers. Both teams scored well below their season averages. We’re inclined to think it was more because of the defense that was being played. Maryland, in particular got very few uncontested shots although to listen to Terps coach Mark Turgeon after the game, he thought some of it was bad offense. “We were bad,’’ he said at the outset of his postgame news conference. “We stunk.’’

--Turgeon tried pretty much everything to snap his team out of its doldrums in the first half. He used 11 different players before halftime, including three — Chol Marial, Reese Mona and Josh Tomaic — who had played fewer than 37 minutes all season. Nothing seemed to work.

--Iowa probably played its best defensive stretch of the season for the last 10 or 12 minutes of the first half. It held Maryland without a field goal for 8 minutes, 35 seconds in one stretch, resulting in a 19-2 run. From the 12-minute mark to halftime, the Hawkeyes outscored the Terrapins 28-9. Joe Wieskamp alone outscored Maryland 18-9 in that stretch.