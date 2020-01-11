Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Maryland

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 67-49 victory over Maryland:
--This was one of those games in which you were to ponder whether you were watching great defense or bad offense. The winning team shot only 37.7 percent from the field with 18 turnovers. The losing team shot 32.7 with 17 turnovers. Both teams scored well below their season averages. We’re inclined to think it was more because of the defense that was being played. Maryland, in particular got very few uncontested shots although to listen to Terps coach Mark Turgeon after the game, he thought some of it was bad offense. “We were bad,’’ he said at the outset of his postgame news conference. “We stunk.’’
--Turgeon tried pretty much everything to snap his team out of its doldrums in the first half. He used 11 different players before halftime, including three — Chol Marial, Reese Mona and Josh Tomaic — who had played fewer than 37 minutes all season. Nothing seemed to work.
--Iowa probably played its best defensive stretch of the season for the last 10 or 12 minutes of the first half. It held Maryland without a field goal for 8 minutes, 35 seconds in one stretch, resulting in a 19-2 run. From the 12-minute mark to halftime, the Hawkeyes outscored the Terrapins 28-9. Joe Wieskamp alone outscored Maryland 18-9 in that stretch.
--The Iowa offense was ignited during that first-half run by the first 3-point field goal of Cordell Pemsl’s career. His only previous 3-point attempts in four years came against Seton Hall in the third game of his career in 2016 and on Tuesday at Nebraska. Pemsl did occasionally shoot 3s during his high school career at Dubuque Wahlert, making 18 of 62 attempts in four years on the varsity. He was 4 for 7 as a freshman 3 for 13 as a sophomore, 9 for 27 as a junior and 2 for 15 as a senior.
--Freshman Joe Toussaint got off to another shaky start that was somewhat reminiscent of his game against Cincinnati. He turned the ball over three times within the first three minutes and went to the bench with 17:19 to go. He eventually settled down, however, and played 16 minutes, finishing with four points and five assists.
--With Toussaint struggling, that created more playing time for senior Bakari Evelyn, who didn’t do anything very spectacular but had a decent game as a facilitator. He made one 3-pointer and had five rebounds and two assists. He also committed four fouls and made just 1 of 7 shots from the field.
--For the second consecutive game, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was slapped with a technical foul within the first six minutes. He objected strenuously when Evelyn was called for fouling Anthony Cowan on a 3-point field goal attempt. At the time, it looked as though Evelyn did not even touch Cowan but video replays showed that he clearly slapped him on the wrist. It resulted in Cowan shooting five straight free throws.
--McCaffery’s standard procedure is that when a player gets two fouls in the first half, he sits for the remainder of the half but with his shorter bench, he had to pitch that idea Friday. Four of the players in his seven-man rotation — Connor McCaffery, Ryan Kriener, Evelyn and Toussaint — had two fouls in the first half. He had to keep playing them.
--Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, which has come to be pretty much an average game for him, and he really didn’t even shoot that well. He had three shots blocked, missed a dunk and made only 8 of 21 shots.
--With a career-high 26 points, Wieskamp now has 70 points in the past three games, 140 in the past seven. He has become much more assertive and has had double-digit shot attempts in each of those seven games.