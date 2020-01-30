Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Maryland

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 82-72 loss to Maryland:

--For one of the few times all season, Luka Garza got into early foul trouble and it impacted the Hawkeyes all night. Garza, who collected two fouls in the first five minutes, still finished with 21 points but he played about 10 fewer minutes (25) than he has been playing lately. And even when he was out there, he appeared to be more tentative both offensively and defensively than he usually is. It’s one of those things that is hard to quantify in the box score but it clearly impacted the way he played.

--This was only the second game all season — a November loss to San Diego State was the other — in which Garza committed more fouls than he drew. He had drawn six or more fouls from opposing players in 10 consecutive games but he only drew three this time while committing four. He still is a plus-86 for the season (134 drawn 48 committed), which has to be ranked among the national leaders.

