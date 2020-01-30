Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Maryland

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 82-72 loss to Maryland:
--For one of the few times all season, Luka Garza got into early foul trouble and it impacted the Hawkeyes all night. Garza, who collected two fouls in the first five minutes, still finished with 21 points but he played about 10 fewer minutes (25) than he has been playing lately. And even when he was out there, he appeared to be more tentative both offensively and defensively than he usually is. It’s one of those things that is hard to quantify in the box score but it clearly impacted the way he played.
--This was only the second game all season — a November loss to San Diego State was the other — in which Garza committed more fouls than he drew. He had drawn six or more fouls from opposing players in 10 consecutive games but he only drew three this time while committing four. He still is a plus-86 for the season (134 drawn 48 committed), which has to be ranked among the national leaders.
You have free articles remaining.
--Unfortunately, Garza’s foul trouble coincided with backup Ryan Kriener having a less-than-stellar night. The 6-foot-10 senior made an uncharacteristic mistake when he said something to a Maryland player after scoring with 10 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the first half. He was slapped with a technical foul, which was his second foul. That earned him a seat on the bench alongside Garza and he finished with just five points and three rebounds while playing 13 minutes.
--With Garza and Kriener on the bench in foul trouble and the Hawkeyes leading 23-18, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery made a dubious move by choosing that time to also rest Joe Wieskamp and Joe Toussaint. With a lineup of Riley Till, Bakari Evelyn, Cordell Pemsl, Connor McCaffery and CJ Fredrick on the court, the Hawkeyes struggled to mount any sort of offense. They missed six straight shots and Maryland crept back into the game.
--Pemsl was one of the bright spots for the Hawkeyes. With Garza and Kriener playing less because of their foul problems, he did a solid job inside and finished with four points and team-high eight rebounds. It was only the third time this season that Garza did not lead the Hawkeyes in rebounding in a game. The other two times it happened, it was Connor McCaffery who led the team.
--The Hawkeyes’ No. 2 and 3 scorers both pretty much matched their season scoring averages but Wieskamp (17 points) and Fredrick (12) didn’t necessarily have great nights. They were a combined 9 for 26 from the field and after knocking down four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, they got only one more 3 the rest of the night. There was a stretch of nearly 21 minutes in the middle of the game in which neither of them scored.
--It seemed during the game, especially in the second half, as though Maryland really hurt the Hawkeyes with offensive rebounds. The final totals, however, showed the Terrapins with 10 offensive boards to 14 for Iowa. The Hawkeyes actually had a 14 to 6 advantage in second-chance points.