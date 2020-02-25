Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan State

--Here is one possible reason Wieskamp had trouble getting started Tuesday: He typically scores more points in transition than any other Iowa player and the Hawkeyes never got anything going on the break in this game. Michigan State outscored them 24-0 in fast-break points.

--Tom Izzo would have been a great lobbyist. The Michigan State coach was up screaming at the officials from the opening tip — Dan Dakich said on the ESPN broadcast that one ref finally just told him to shut up — and it eventually had an impact. In his halftime television interview, Izzo made reference to some “touch fouls’’ on Tillman in the first half but there wasn’t anything like that after halftime. On one play early in the second half, Tillman came racing downcourt with the ball, got cut off, stopped, jumped in the air and came down with the ball without ever coming close to making contact with anyone. The officials not only called a foul on Iowa’s Joe Toussaint but ruled that Tillman was shooting at the time. There were other similar calls in the second half. Izzo finally wore them down.