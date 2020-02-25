Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 78-70 loss to Michigan State:
--Although Luka Garza extended his 20-point streak to 13 consecutive games, Michigan State probably handled him as well as any Big Ten team has this season and may have supplied future opponents with a few clues on how to deal with Iowa’s high-scoring center. The Spartans double-teamed him as most teams have but they did it all with smaller, quicker players. They don’t have any lumbering 7-footers but starting center Xavier Tillman, who is really more of a power forward, gave Garza a lot of problems. He needed 21 shot attempts to get his 20 points and he score only two points in the last 15½ minutes. It also helped that the officials allowed them to get very physical with Garza in the second half.
--For the second time in the past four games, Garza played more than 39½ minutes. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery tried to rest him in the first half, inserting Riley Till into the lineup, but Till committed two fouls in his first 19 seconds on the floor and went right back to the bench. Some of Garza’s lack of productivity late in the game most likely was the result of fatigue. The guy defending him, Tillman, sat out 15 minutes in the first half in foul trouble and was still relatively fresh at the end.
You have free articles remaining.
--Joe Wieskamp has really struggled to score in recent games and he really got frustrated in this one. He missed his first seven shots before tossing in a close-range jumper with 29 seconds to go in the game. He looked as though he lost confidence and didn’t even attempt many shots after halftime.
--Here is one possible reason Wieskamp had trouble getting started Tuesday: He typically scores more points in transition than any other Iowa player and the Hawkeyes never got anything going on the break in this game. Michigan State outscored them 24-0 in fast-break points.
--Tom Izzo would have been a great lobbyist. The Michigan State coach was up screaming at the officials from the opening tip — Dan Dakich said on the ESPN broadcast that one ref finally just told him to shut up — and it eventually had an impact. In his halftime television interview, Izzo made reference to some “touch fouls’’ on Tillman in the first half but there wasn’t anything like that after halftime. On one play early in the second half, Tillman came racing downcourt with the ball, got cut off, stopped, jumped in the air and came down with the ball without ever coming close to making contact with anyone. The officials not only called a foul on Iowa’s Joe Toussaint but ruled that Tillman was shooting at the time. There were other similar calls in the second half. Izzo finally wore them down.
--Connor McCaffery scored 11 points to finish in double figures for the first time since a Dec. 12 victory over Iowa State and he also matched his season high with seven assists. It’s the sixth time this season he has had seven assists in a game and in each of the past three times he did it, he did not commit a single turnover.
--This is the 26th time Iowa has played in Michigan State’s Breslin Center since it opened prior to the 1989-90 season and it’s the Hawkeyes’ 23rd loss in that span. But at least it was a very competitive game this time. Their previous 16 losses in the building were by margins of 11, 15, 24, 14, 28, 17, 30, 32, 14, 12, 7, 19, 34, 10, 11 and 22 points.