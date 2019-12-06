Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 103-91 loss to Michigan:

--It’s hard to know what to say about Luka Garza, who scored 44 points in this game. The kid has a knack for finding openings and scoring inside unlike anything we’ve seen at Iowa since … well, maybe ever. Acie Early was a bigger factor at the defensive end but he didn’t have the diverse assortment of offensive moves that Garza has in his arsenal. Greg Stokes wasn’t as big — they listed him as 6-foot-9 but he probably was closer to 6-6 — and he was primarily lefthanded. He wasn’t as adept at scoring with either hand. We’re beginning to think that if Garza stays healthy and sticks around for the full four years, he could make a run at Roy Marble’s career scoring record. He’s about halfway there now, just nine games into his junior year.

--Imagine how many points Garza might have scored Friday if he’d had a hot shooting night. He missed all three of his 3-point attempts and made only two mid-range jumpers. Of his 17 field goals, 15 came from within five feet of the basket although interestingly, he didn’t have a single dunk.

