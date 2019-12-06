Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 103-91 loss to Michigan:
--It’s hard to know what to say about Luka Garza, who scored 44 points in this game. The kid has a knack for finding openings and scoring inside unlike anything we’ve seen at Iowa since … well, maybe ever. Acie Early was a bigger factor at the defensive end but he didn’t have the diverse assortment of offensive moves that Garza has in his arsenal. Greg Stokes wasn’t as big — they listed him as 6-foot-9 but he probably was closer to 6-6 — and he was primarily lefthanded. He wasn’t as adept at scoring with either hand. We’re beginning to think that if Garza stays healthy and sticks around for the full four years, he could make a run at Roy Marble’s career scoring record. He’s about halfway there now, just nine games into his junior year.
--Imagine how many points Garza might have scored Friday if he’d had a hot shooting night. He missed all three of his 3-point attempts and made only two mid-range jumpers. Of his 17 field goals, 15 came from within five feet of the basket although interestingly, he didn’t have a single dunk.
--Michigan did something no previous Iowa opponent has dared to do: It played Garza completely straight up with 7-1 Jon Teske, widely regarded as the best defensive center in the Big Ten, and focused on putting tremendous man-to-man pressure on Iowa’s three good perimeter shooters. Even Teske couldn’t come close to stopping Garza but the strategy worked because Iowa got almost nothing on the perimeter. It was scoring its points two at a time while the Wolverines frequently were getting three. I doubt the strategy will work for teams that are less disciplined and efficient than the Wolverines, which is just about everybody.
--It’s easy to look at the fact that Michigan scored 103 points — the most it has had in a Big Ten game in 21 years — and assume it was another god-awful Iowa defensive effort. It wasn’t great but it wasn't as bad as the score implies. Michigan executes its offense as crisply as any team in the country and has a lot of shooters, some of whom (Brandon Johns, Zavier Simpson) shot the 3 even better than they normally do. The point total was as much a product of good offense as it was bad defense.
--In addition to Garza’s prolific point-gathering, the Hawkeyes did some other things very well in this game. They turned the ball over only seven times (one off their season low) and had 15 offensive rebounds.
--On the flip side, Iowa had only one steal, zero blocked shots and had two starters (CJ Fredrick and Jordan Bohannon) play 30 minutes without grabbing a single rebound.