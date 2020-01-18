Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 90-83 victory over Michigan:
--Remember how last week we were wondering if CJ Fredrick was going to play anymore this season and most of us were pretty sure it would be at least a month before he’d return? He played 38 minutes Friday, made some of the biggest shots of the game and equaled his career high with 21 points. He appears to be OK. Actually, he’s much more than OK. He may have a shot at being the Big Ten’s freshman of the week.
--Meanwhile, Luka Garza has a great shot at being the league’s player of the week after collecting 60 points in a pair of wins this week. Garza even shot free throws a lot better Friday, converting 11 of 13 attempts at the line. He was responsible for drawing a dozen fouls. Of Michigan’s four primary post players, two fouled out and the other two finished the game with four fouls.
--When Iowa and Michigan get together, expect to see some points scored. The first meeting between the two teams, back on Dec. 6, was the highest scoring game of the Big Ten schedule to date. The Wolverines won that one 103-91. This time, they only combined for 173 points, making it the fifth highest scoring game so far. The other games with more points were Indiana’s 96-90 win over Nebraska, Ohio State’s 106-74 conquest of Penn State and Penn State’s 89-86 win over Iowa.
--Freshman guard Joe Toussaint got off to yet another rough start for the Hawkeyes, was pulled early and played only 13 minutes. Michigan opened an early 4-0 lead as Eli Brooks lost Toussaint to score on an easy layup and Brandon Johns scored on the break following a Toussaint turnover. The freshman came back and played a little better later on, assisting on the Fredrick 3-pointer that gave Iowa the lead for good with 5 ½ minutes remaining.
--The crowd for this game was announced at 14,136 but there probably were only between 8,000 and 10,000 people in the place. But even that was pretty amazing considering the game was played in the midst of a pretty significant snow storm. And it was a very loud, active crowd that undoubtedly played a role in the game’s outcome.
--Speaking of home crowds influencing the outcome of games, the home team is now 38-6 in Big Ten play so far. Don’t ask. We don’t have an explanation for that. No one does.
--Iowa sophomore Connor McCaffery continues to do whatever his team needs to produce victories. In this game, he took only two shots and did not score but handed out five assists and was a monster on the boards, collecting 13 rebounds. His previous career high was nine.
--The Hawkeyes pretty much dominated the first half but had a mental lapse in the final seconds before halftime, allowing backup point guard David DeJulius to drive for an easy basket to close Iowa’s lead to 47-43. The Hawkeyes had only four fouls at the time. Fran McCaffery and his staff were screaming for the Hawkeyes to hack DeJulius before he got to the basket but they failed to do so.
--Michigan, which was down to 19th in the Associated Press Top 25, has now lost five of its past eight games and seems almost certain to fall out of the rankings this week. Iowa, which was first among the other receiving votes last week, will undoubtedly slide back into the Top 25.