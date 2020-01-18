Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 90-83 victory over Michigan:

--Remember how last week we were wondering if CJ Fredrick was going to play anymore this season and most of us were pretty sure it would be at least a month before he’d return? He played 38 minutes Friday, made some of the biggest shots of the game and equaled his career high with 21 points. He appears to be OK. Actually, he’s much more than OK. He may have a shot at being the Big Ten’s freshman of the week.

--Meanwhile, Luka Garza has a great shot at being the league’s player of the week after collecting 60 points in a pair of wins this week. Garza even shot free throws a lot better Friday, converting 11 of 13 attempts at the line. He was responsible for drawing a dozen fouls. Of Michigan’s four primary post players, two fouled out and the other two finished the game with four fouls.

--When Iowa and Michigan get together, expect to see some points scored. The first meeting between the two teams, back on Dec. 6, was the highest scoring game of the Big Ten schedule to date. The Wolverines won that one 103-91. This time, they only combined for 173 points, making it the fifth highest scoring game so far. The other games with more points were Indiana’s 96-90 win over Nebraska, Ohio State’s 106-74 conquest of Penn State and Penn State’s 89-86 win over Iowa.

