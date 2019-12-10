Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

--Garza’s counterpart in the post for Minnesota, Daniel Oturu, is an enormous talent. He’s more physically gifted than Garza, has a much larger upside and his statistics for the game were very good for the most part. He finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and made 10 of his 12 shots from the floor. But he also had eight turnovers and did something else none of us had ever seen before. He was called for traveling five times in the second half.

--Iowa freshman guard Joe Toussaint still makes mistakes and has some rough edges but he certainly is fun to watch sometimes. He had three points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 15 minutes of action. On the first steal, he zoomed from the perimeter to the low post to rip the ball away from Oturu and on the other one he poked the ball away from Alihan Demir from behind, then raced and beat everyone to the ball.

--Iowa shot 10 for 21 from 3-point range but some of that success was the product of terrible transition defense by the Gophers. There were several instances in which Wieskamp or someone else beat everyone down the floor and had a wide open look from behind the arc before the Gophers could get their defense set.