Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 72-52 victory over Minnesota:
--It’s not as though Joe Wieskamp had played badly in Iowa’s first nine games of the season. He hadn’t. He’d had some good moments, especially at the defensive end of the court. But he looked like a completely different player right from the opening tip Monday. He nailed a 3-pointer on Iowa’s opening possession. Then he got it to CJ Fredrick for a layup. The he made another 3. Then he drove to the hoop and got fouled, hitting both free throws. Then he made another 3. This was all before the first TV timeout. He eventually cooled off a little but is 23-point night was a tremendously positive development for the Hawkeyes.
--Luka Garza wasn’t quite as sharp and efficient as Wieskamp. He missed one wide open layup and a couple of other close-in shots he normally would make. The positive there is that he still ended up with 21 points and 10 rebounds. It’s a measure of how far Luka has progressed that people are mildly disappointed with 21 and 10, which is pretty close to what he is averaging for the season.
--Garza was presented with a ball before the game to commemorate the scoring of his 1,000th career point on Friday. After Iowa coach Fran McCaffery handed it to him, Garza did something we’ve never seen before. He immediately ran over and handed it to his father, Frank, in the stands.
--Garza’s counterpart in the post for Minnesota, Daniel Oturu, is an enormous talent. He’s more physically gifted than Garza, has a much larger upside and his statistics for the game were very good for the most part. He finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and made 10 of his 12 shots from the floor. But he also had eight turnovers and did something else none of us had ever seen before. He was called for traveling five times in the second half.
--Iowa freshman guard Joe Toussaint still makes mistakes and has some rough edges but he certainly is fun to watch sometimes. He had three points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 15 minutes of action. On the first steal, he zoomed from the perimeter to the low post to rip the ball away from Oturu and on the other one he poked the ball away from Alihan Demir from behind, then raced and beat everyone to the ball.
--Iowa shot 10 for 21 from 3-point range but some of that success was the product of terrible transition defense by the Gophers. There were several instances in which Wieskamp or someone else beat everyone down the floor and had a wide open look from behind the arc before the Gophers could get their defense set.
--Minnesota’s three starting guards — Marcus Carr, Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis — were a combined 3 for 29 from the field and although they are the Gophers’ No. 2, 3 and 4 scorers, they haven’t necessarily been great shooters this season anyway. Kalscheur (0 for 10 Monday) and Carr (1 for 10) both were under 40-percent shooters for the season.
--Iowa’s Connor McCaffery had three or more assists in every game this season and had gone four consecutive games without a turnover, dating back to the Nov. 24 game with Cal Poly. He did some nice things defensively Monday but finished the game with zero assists and two turnovers. Jordan Bohannon picked up the slack with 10 assists and no turnovers.