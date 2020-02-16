Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 58-55 victory over Minnesota:
--Iowa showed again in this game that it is capable of winning almost every type of contest. The Hawkeyes shot fewer 3-point field goals than in any game all season and scored nine fewer points than in any previous game but still found a way to gut things out in the end. Their defense in the final minutes, which almost turned into a diamond-and-one, according to Ryan Kriener, was superb and they did just enough at the offensive end.
--While Iowa was very impressive with what it did to win the game in the final minutes, Minnesota did everything imaginable to lose it. After taking a 55-47 lead with 5 minutes, 22 seconds remaining, the Gophers turned the ball over on six of their last nine possessions. Daniel Oturu, the No. 2 scorer in the Big Ten, had a chance to tie the game with two free throws with 0:03.8 remaining and he missed the front end of the 1-and-1. The Golden Gophers had been projected to possibly be the 12th Big Ten team in the NCAA tournament field but at 12-12, they may be lucky to make the NIT.
--Luka Garza became only the second Iowa player this season to foul it and it was largely because of some head-scratching whistles early in the contest. Garza’s first two fouls came just 35 seconds apart in the first half when he was simply trying to battle for position down low. His third foul, with 14:17 to go in the game, was similar. “Those are typical plays I make in terms of spinning and posting …’’ Garza said. “Today they called fouls on them, but I’m just going to adjust to it and try to stay as straight up as I can and avoid putting it in the ref’s hands.’’
--Fran McCaffery’s policy of sitting players for the remainder of the first half after they get two fouls was almost very costly Sunday. The Hawkeyes led 21-18 when Garza got his second foul. The Hawkeyes already were struggling at the offensive end before that and Minnesota proceeded to reel off 10 straight points to complete 14-0 run and take control of the game. The Hawkeyes never led again until Bakari Evelyn made two fouls shots with 1:15 remaining to make it 57-55.
--Although his final numbers of seven points and three assists don’t look like much, Evelyn played one of his best games of the season. He logged 29 minutes, was solid on defense, hit a big 3-pointer in the second half and made those two free throws under intense pressure.
--After Garza collected his third foul in the second half, McCaffery went with an unusual lineup that did not include either Garza or Ryan Kriener, who also had a good game. The coach clearly knew what he was doing, though. With a smaller group on the court, the Hawkeyes went to a three-quarter-court press and forced the Gophers into two 10-second violations.
--The Hawkeyes were victimized by an unusual 4-point play during the Gophers’ 14-0 run in the first half. Marcus Carr made a mid-range jumper and the officials ruled that Iowa’s Cordell Pemsl fouled Oturu simultaneously. Not only did the Carr basket count but Oturu also made two free throws to push the Minnesota lead to 28-21.
--Kriener finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and a career-high four blocked shots while playing a career-high 34 minutes, and he did it with several dozen family members in attendance. His parents are from Minnesota and his hometown of Spirit Lake is actually closer to Minneapolis than it is to Iowa City so he had a huge cheering section. “This was awesome for me,’’ he admitted. “Tons of family here. I was getting texts from all sorts of people.’’