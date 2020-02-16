Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 58-55 victory over Minnesota:

--Iowa showed again in this game that it is capable of winning almost every type of contest. The Hawkeyes shot fewer 3-point field goals than in any game all season and scored nine fewer points than in any previous game but still found a way to gut things out in the end. Their defense in the final minutes, which almost turned into a diamond-and-one, according to Ryan Kriener, was superb and they did just enough at the offensive end.

--While Iowa was very impressive with what it did to win the game in the final minutes, Minnesota did everything imaginable to lose it. After taking a 55-47 lead with 5 minutes, 22 seconds remaining, the Gophers turned the ball over on six of their last nine possessions. Daniel Oturu, the No. 2 scorer in the Big Ten, had a chance to tie the game with two free throws with 0:03.8 remaining and he missed the front end of the 1-and-1. The Golden Gophers had been projected to possibly be the 12th Big Ten team in the NCAA tournament field but at 12-12, they may be lucky to make the NIT.