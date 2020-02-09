Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Nebraska

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 96-72 victory over Nebraska:

--Iowa outscored Nebraska 31-10 to open the second half and a big part of that was Joe Wieskamp, who scored 20 points in the first 8 minutes, 5 seconds of the half on a wide variety of shots. He finished with a career-high 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot, but it really was probably only his second best game of the season, especially considering the caliber of the opposition. He had 26 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in a victory over Big Ten leader Maryland a few weeks ago.

--Prior to Saturday, an Iowa player had been plus-30 or better in the plus/minus statistic only three times all season. On Saturday, four different players did it, led by Wieskamp at plus-35. Luka Garza was plus-33 and CJ Fredrick and Joe Toussaint both were plus-32 with the fifth starter, Connor McCaffery, not too far back at plus-27. McCaffery has the Hawkeyes’ season high with a plus-40 in a December victory over Kennesaw State. Wieskamp was plus-30 in that game. McCaffery also was plus-32 against Minnesota.