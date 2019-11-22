Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Florida

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 83-68 victory over North Florida:
--Luka Garza really got outplayed for about the first five minutes by North Florida’s 6-foot-7 Wajid Aminu, the defensive player of the year last season in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Aminu blocked four shots in the first five minutes — two against the 6-11 Garza — and scored five points himself. But Garza didn’t lose confidence, didn’t let that stop him from attacking. By halftime, he had 18 points on his way to a 29-point effort. Garza is now averaging 23.3 points per game but just as impressive is the way he is rebounding and defending. He averaged 4.5 rebounds per game last season — a small number for a center who started 30 games — but is at 10.5 through four games,
--Iowa’s other 6-11 post man, Jack Nunge, had his second straight strong game, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He was especially effective as a passer. He had four points and an assist in a surge at the end of the first half that gave the Hawkeyes the lead, then had a steal, another assist and a 3-pointer in a flurry that put the game away at the outset of the second half.
--The Hawkeyes did a nice job of attacking North Florida’s zone defense by getting the ball to Nunge near the free throw line and letting him operate. If the Ospreys sagged off him, he fired in 12 to 15-foot jumpers. If they closed on him, he either dumped the ball to Garza down low or flipped it to open 3-point shooters on the wings. Nunge’s blend of size, mid-range shooting ability and passing skills made it work.
--Some of us suspected that freshman Joe Toussaint would be a factor for the Hawkeyes right away at the defensive end, but we weren’t sure if he would score 34 points all season. He is a much better offensive player than we anticipated and now has 34 points in the first four games. He scored 10 points Thursday, all on aggressive drives to the hoop, and also handed out four assists. The kid’s feisty style is quickly making him a crowd favorite.
--Another player who impressed against North Florida: Cordell Pemsl. The junior forward was almost a total non-factor in the two previous games in which he played but he grabbed seven rebounds in 14 minutes Thursday.
--The Hawkeyes committed only six turnovers in the game, which equalled their lowest total in any game last season. They also had 22 assists.
--The game did not attract much of a crowd — probably only 3,000 or 4,000 — even though is was announced at 9,389. It’s what you get for starting games at 6 p.m. on a weeknight. Most working people don’t have time to get home from work and then get to the arena for the game, especially if they’re coming from out of town.