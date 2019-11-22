Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Florida

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 83-68 victory over North Florida:

--Luka Garza really got outplayed for about the first five minutes by North Florida’s 6-foot-7 Wajid Aminu, the defensive player of the year last season in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Aminu blocked four shots in the first five minutes — two against the 6-11 Garza — and scored five points himself. But Garza didn’t lose confidence, didn’t let that stop him from attacking. By halftime, he had 18 points on his way to a 29-point effort. Garza is now averaging 23.3 points per game but just as impressive is the way he is rebounding and defending. He averaged 4.5 rebounds per game last season — a small number for a center who started 30 games — but is at 10.5 through four games,

--Iowa’s other 6-11 post man, Jack Nunge, had his second straight strong game, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He was especially effective as a passer. He had four points and an assist in a surge at the end of the first half that gave the Hawkeyes the lead, then had a steal, another assist and a 3-pointer in a flurry that put the game away at the outset of the second half.

