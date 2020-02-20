Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Ohio State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 85-76 victory over Ohio State:

--Iowa has a chance to really solidify its hold on a coveted top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament in the next week or so. The Hawkeyes currently are tied for third in the standing with the team they play next, Michigan State, and are only a half-game behind their next opponent Penn State. It won’t be easy but if they could win those two games, they’d be in great position to get the double-bye and not have to play on the first two days of the tournament.

--Bakari Evelyn has really begun to emerge as an offensive force after being pretty much just a defender and ballhandler all season. In the first 22 games of the season, he scored 47 points — 15 of those came in one game — but he now has 31 in the past three games, 40 in the past five. He drives to the hoop and shoots 3-pointers with plenty of confidence and has missed only four free throws all season. He finally is looking like the savvy, versatile veteran the Hawkeyes hoped they were getting when Evelyn transferred from Valparaiso last summer.