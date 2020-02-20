Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Ohio State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 85-76 victory over Ohio State:
--Iowa has a chance to really solidify its hold on a coveted top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament in the next week or so. The Hawkeyes currently are tied for third in the standing with the team they play next, Michigan State, and are only a half-game behind their next opponent Penn State. It won’t be easy but if they could win those two games, they’d be in great position to get the double-bye and not have to play on the first two days of the tournament.
--Bakari Evelyn has really begun to emerge as an offensive force after being pretty much just a defender and ballhandler all season. In the first 22 games of the season, he scored 47 points — 15 of those came in one game — but he now has 31 in the past three games, 40 in the past five. He drives to the hoop and shoots 3-pointers with plenty of confidence and has missed only four free throws all season. He finally is looking like the savvy, versatile veteran the Hawkeyes hoped they were getting when Evelyn transferred from Valparaiso last summer.
--You can’t help but wonder if an ill-fated late night trip to McDonalds may have been one of the best things to happen to the Hawkeyes lately. Cordell Pemsl was arrested while out getting some fast food at 1 a.m. on Feb. 11 and he was charged with driving without a license. Pemsl told reporters earlier this week that it was a wake-up call, that it forced him to reassess his priorities. He was suspended for last week’s loss to Indiana but since then has played his best basketball of the season. He had nine points and eight rebounds Thursday and has been more confident, more assertive offensively and more active defensively.
You have free articles remaining.
--Sophomore Joe Wieskamp got off to another tough start, missing his first five shots and eight of his first 10. But he kept grinding in the second half and finished with 13 points, including a big drive straight up the middle for a dunk when the Hawkeyes were extending their lead in the second half.
--Freshman Joe Toussaint, who often has started slowly in recent games, got off to a great start Thursday. He made a 3-point field goal to make it 6-0 — he seems to be improving as a perimeter shooter — and a minute later got a steal and went into for a 3-point play. That was part of a 12-0 scoring run that made it 18-3.
--Although Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was critical of the way his team played defensively early in the game, the Buckeyes seemed very active in denying passes and cutting off openings. Iowa just shot it really well in spite of that, making 13 of its first 19 shots.
--Something that wasn’t mentioned much after game: Iowa’s Ryan Kriener did a tremendous defensive job on Buckeyes star Kaleb Wesson. He was on the 6-foot-9 junior most of the game instead of Luka Garza and limited him to only 10 points while scoring 12 himself.
--Those plus/minus statistics can be really deceiving sometimes. The story of the night was the way Pemsl and Evelyn played but they were the only two Iowa players who finished the game with minus numbers. Both were minus-2. Toussaint and Wieskamp each was plus-11.