Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Penn State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-68 victory over Penn State:
--Penn State coach Patrick Chambers made note of what a steadying influence Connor McCaffery has on the Iowa team, something that a lot of us have noticed all season. At one point in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes committed four turnovers in five possessions and allowed the Nittany Lions to chop a 13-point lead down to 62-54. McCaffery had been on the bench but he came in and suddenly a calm came over the Hawkeyes. McCaffery got the ball inside to Luka Garza for an easy basket and that kicked off a 9-0 scoring run that made it 71-54 and put the game away. “Boy, is he steady,’’ Chambers said. “He is a rock who just keeps everything together.’’
--McCaffery had his 12th turnover-free game of the season Saturday and now has just one turnover in the past four games while handing out 22 assists over that span. He already led the country in assist/turnover ratio before that stretch and he continues to pad his lead in that statistic.
--CJ Fredrick returned to action following a three-game absence but he told reporters he was very close to being ready to play Tuesday at Michigan State. It wasn’t necessarily his sprained right ankle that kept him off the court. “The thing about Tuesday, I was feeling really good and then I had food poisoning after (dinner) Monday night,’’ Fredrick said. “I was throwing up all night and had to get my own room. The next morning, I felt so tired and really fatigued. The question of me trying to go for 30 minutes definitely would have been a problem. I didn’t feel like I was ready.’’ He said that had it been a postseason game, he might have tried to play. He’s not 100 percent certain what caused the food poisoning but the next time you visit East Lansing, you might want to avoid the chicken parmesan.
--Cordell Pemsl had his fourth consecutive really strong performance off the bench for Iowa, finishing with six points and six rebounds in less than 15 minutes of action. The Hawkeyes were trailing when he came into the game and getting pounded on the boards by the Nittany Lions but he grabbed several big rebounds and worked his way inside for a couple of timely baskets. Since being suspended for a game at Indiana, Pemsl is averaging 6.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and has made 11 of 13 attempts from the field.
--Garza set a career high by missing 17 shots in Saturday’s game. He was 3 for 16 in the first half but kept firing and went 8 for 12 in the second half. Only one other player on the Iowa team, Joe Wieskamp, has even attempted 17 or more shots in a game this season and he only did it once, in a loss at Nebraska. This is the 15th time Garza has done it. His 28 field goal attempts were second only to the 32 he launched in his 44-point effort on the road at Michigan.
--When Penn State’s Michael Watkins fouled Bakari Evelyn with 4 minutes, 7 seconds remaining and was then slapped with a technical foul, Iowa brought Wieskamp off the bench to shoot the technical free throws before Evelyn shot his pair. But they could have just as easily had Evelyn shoot all of them. The graduate transfer from Valparaiso has been a superb foul shooter for the Hawkeyes, hitting at an 86.2% clip (25 for 29). He missed one free throw in November, one in December, none in January and is now 16 for 18 in February. It’s especially impressive since he doesn’t get to the foul line that often. That makes it more difficult to be as consistent as he has been. Evelyn was a good but not great free throw shooter in his two years at Valpo, making 76.6%.
--When senior forward Lamar Stevens, who has now scored, 2,174 career points, is gone next season, Penn State will need someone to step in and pick up the scoring slack. Don’t be surprised is Seth Lundy does most of that. The 6-foot-6 freshman, who is from the same high school as Stevens (Philadelphia Roman Catholic), has been coming on late in the season and he scored a career-high 19 points Saturday, including five 3-point field goals. He looks like a star of the future.