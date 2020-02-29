Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Penn State

--Cordell Pemsl had his fourth consecutive really strong performance off the bench for Iowa, finishing with six points and six rebounds in less than 15 minutes of action. The Hawkeyes were trailing when he came into the game and getting pounded on the boards by the Nittany Lions but he grabbed several big rebounds and worked his way inside for a couple of timely baskets. Since being suspended for a game at Indiana, Pemsl is averaging 6.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and has made 11 of 13 attempts from the field.

--Garza set a career high by missing 17 shots in Saturday’s game. He was 3 for 16 in the first half but kept firing and went 8 for 12 in the second half. Only one other player on the Iowa team, Joe Wieskamp, has even attempted 17 or more shots in a game this season and he only did it once, in a loss at Nebraska. This is the 15th time Garza has done it. His 28 field goal attempts were second only to the 32 he launched in his 44-point effort on the road at Michigan.