Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Penn State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-86 loss to Penn State:

--When Penn State coach Patrick Chambers was asked Thursday about the Palestra, he wasn’t necessarily complimentary of a facility that he genuinely loves. “It’s a gym. It’s hot. It smells like a gym …’’ he said, quickly adding “There’s no doubt it’s a charming place to play in.’’ Perhaps. But it apparently was very, very hot in the old place Saturday and it appeared to have an impact on the team with the shorter bench. You could tell watching on television that Iowa was the more tired team in the crucial final minutes. The Hawkeyes already were down to an eight-player rotation and when CJ Fredrick was sidelined by an ankle injury, Ryan Kriener missed a chunk of the second half with a bruised knee and Connor McCaffery had to play through an illness, it really took its toll. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said on his postgame radio interview it was the hottest arena in which he’s ever coached a game.

--The hot conditions, combined with unseasonably warm weather outside, apparently made the playing floor extremely slippery at times. Joe Wieskamp slipped and went flying early in the game, losing the ball and resulting in a breakaway dunk for Penn State’s Lamar Stevens. There were other instances in which players on both sides slipped and fell.

