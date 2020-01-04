Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Penn State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-86 loss to Penn State:
--When Penn State coach Patrick Chambers was asked Thursday about the Palestra, he wasn’t necessarily complimentary of a facility that he genuinely loves. “It’s a gym. It’s hot. It smells like a gym …’’ he said, quickly adding “There’s no doubt it’s a charming place to play in.’’ Perhaps. But it apparently was very, very hot in the old place Saturday and it appeared to have an impact on the team with the shorter bench. You could tell watching on television that Iowa was the more tired team in the crucial final minutes. The Hawkeyes already were down to an eight-player rotation and when CJ Fredrick was sidelined by an ankle injury, Ryan Kriener missed a chunk of the second half with a bruised knee and Connor McCaffery had to play through an illness, it really took its toll. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said on his postgame radio interview it was the hottest arena in which he’s ever coached a game.
--The hot conditions, combined with unseasonably warm weather outside, apparently made the playing floor extremely slippery at times. Joe Wieskamp slipped and went flying early in the game, losing the ball and resulting in a breakaway dunk for Penn State’s Lamar Stevens. There were other instances in which players on both sides slipped and fell.
--It’s not known how serious Fredrick’s injury is, but if he is sidelined for any length of time, it could really spell trouble for Iowa. McCaffery was very non-specific about the injury following the game but he made it sound as though it’s something Fredrick had coming into the game and that he aggravated it during the first half. The 6-foot-3 freshman played 14 very unproductive minutes before halftime, then did not play at all after that. He missed all four shots he attempted and finished with zero points for the first time in his career.
--With Fredrick out, the Hawkeyes’ two Joes really rose to the occasion. Both Wieskamp (23 points) and Toussaint (18) reached season highs in scoring. Wieskamp also had a season-high 10 rebounds and Toussaint, who was 2 for 15 from 3-point range coming in, made 2 of 4 shots from behind the arc. He scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.
--It’s hard to know what more to say about Luka Garza. He thoroughly outplayed Penn State senior center Mike Watkins, outscoring him 34-4 and outrebounding him 12-4. Watkins did score the basket in the final minutes that put Penn State ahead for good before he finally fouled out, but Garza thoroughly dominated him otherwise. Garza did seem to wear down while playing 35 minutes in the steamy conditions and he scored only one point in the final 6 minutes. He missed two really big free throws with 3:21 to go and was only 7 for 14 at the line in the game. He now is shooting only 61.4% at the line this season after shooting 80.4% a year ago.
--The really obvious difference in Penn State over previous seasons is depth. The Nittany Lions usually have had a solid starting five in past seasons but they now have lots of firepower off the bench. Izaiah Brockington, a transfer from St. Bonaventure, and Curtis Jones, who transferred in from New Mexico after starting his college career at Indiana, came off the bench to keep the Lions alive when Stevens and Watkins got into foul trouble and No. 2 scorer Myreon Jones was largely ineffective. Brockington finished with 23 points and Curtis Jones had 16, making 4 of 6 3-point attempts.
--It’s hard to imagine we’ll see many more entertaining games this season than this one. In addition to there being 175 points scored, the contest included an astonishing 24 lead changes and 10 ties. The most lead changes Iowa had in any previous game this season was 10. In 13 previous games, the lead had changed hands only 51 times.