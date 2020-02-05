Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Purdue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

--Purdue’s players still came away impressed with Garza but said one of the keys to the game was limiting Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick, who each had 8 points after getting 18 apiece in the previous game. “Oh man, that’s a big dude,’’ Williams said of Garza. “It was going to take a team effort to stop him … I think not letting those other guys get involved was a big thing for us.’’

--The 36-point margin of victory was Purdue’s largest ever against a ranked team. Oddly, the previous high of 29 was achieved in two games earlier this season, against Michigan State and Virginia. The Boilers’ 61 first-half points are the most by any unranked team against a ranked team since 2001.

--Despite the embarrassing loss, Iowa’s players appeared to handle it the right way. They said they will put this behind them quickly and move on. “We’ve just got to take what we’re feeling right now and channel that into the game moving forward,’’ Wieskamp said. Fran McCaffery added: “It’s one game. We got our ears pinned back. You’ve got to grow and be better in the next one.’’

--It’s probably good that the next game is against one of the Big Ten’s worst teams, which defeated the Hawkeyes earlier in the season.’’ A home game against Nebraska may be exactly what they need to get back on track.

--It almost would be tempting to just burn the video of this game and not review it. The Hawkeyes probably could put it behind them more quickly that way. “Knowing our staff, we’re watching the film …’’ Kriener said. “It’s not going to be very fun. With the young guys, I might tell them get a snack, get a drink and get ready, and learn from it.’’

