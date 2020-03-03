Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Purdue

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-68 loss to Purdue:

--This wasn’t just one of Iowa’s three or four worst games of the season. It was almost certainly the Hawkeyes’ most inexplicable performance. They were at home, where they had won 13 straight games, and they had so many motivational factors on their side. It was Senior Night and there was the revenge factor after the way Purdue trounced them in West Lafayette last month. And yet they came out somewhat flat and let the Boilermakers get off to another fast start. They pretty much outhustled the Hawkeyes all night.

--It’s difficult to explain why Purdue seems to have Iowa’s number but Boilermaker coach Matt Painter provided a few clues. Purdue’s physical style of defense is part of it but it’s really more about its offense. When the Boilers are scoring consistently and gobbling up offensive rebounds — they had 21 of them Tuesday — it keeps the Hawkeyes from getting out in transition and getting easy points. It was pretty much that way in both meetings between the two teams this season.