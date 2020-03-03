Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Purdue

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-68 loss to Purdue:
--This wasn’t just one of Iowa’s three or four worst games of the season. It was almost certainly the Hawkeyes’ most inexplicable performance. They were at home, where they had won 13 straight games, and they had so many motivational factors on their side. It was Senior Night and there was the revenge factor after the way Purdue trounced them in West Lafayette last month. And yet they came out somewhat flat and let the Boilermakers get off to another fast start. They pretty much outhustled the Hawkeyes all night.
--It’s difficult to explain why Purdue seems to have Iowa’s number but Boilermaker coach Matt Painter provided a few clues. Purdue’s physical style of defense is part of it but it’s really more about its offense. When the Boilers are scoring consistently and gobbling up offensive rebounds — they had 21 of them Tuesday — it keeps the Hawkeyes from getting out in transition and getting easy points. It was pretty much that way in both meetings between the two teams this season.
--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery hasn’t had to verbally admonish his players as much this season. He frequently has said this is a team that follows orders better than most. But he really tore into his players during the first media timeout Tuesday night. He had that trademark red face, gestured wildly and appeared to possibly break multiple clipboards. And the score was only 11-4 at that point. “If I ever do (that), it’s always along the same line,’’ McCaffery explained after the game. “It’s because we didn’t execute the things we talked about.’’
--The Hawkeyes took a physical beating in the contest although they didn’t appear to suffer any major injuries. Cordell Pemsl, who has played his best basketball lately, left the game with a leg injury in the first half and played only four minutes. McCaffery said Pemsl keeps getting hit in the same spot on his leg. CJ Fredrick was seen groping his back in pain in the final minutes. Luka Garza took another shot to the face. And Bakari Evelyn appeared to get banged up late in the game.
--In spite of a sub-par overall team effort, Luka Garza continued to put up big numbers and may have had one of his best defensive games of the season. He finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and a career-best four steals. Purdue’s canter duo of Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms combined for 15 points against him but they only made 7 of 20 shots. “You look at all the attention we gave him tonight and he still got 26 and 12,’’ Painter said of Garza. “But I’d much rather have him shooting perimeter shots than being down on the block.’’
--Iowa was involved in recruiting Evan Boudreaux when he came out of Lake Forest High School in the Chicago area in 2015 but Boudreaux abruptly ended things with a tweet saying he was happy to say he no longer was considering Iowa and had cancelled a scheduled official visit. He ended up at Dartmouth before transferring to Purdue and has made the Hawkeyes pay this season. He had a team-high 18 points in an earlier rout of the Hawkeyes and had 14 points and 14 rebounds Tuesday. Boudreaux averages 5.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He doesn’t do this against anyone else. Just Iowa.
--Iowa isn’t completely eliminated from contention for a top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament but it needs some help now. It needs Ohio State to defeat Illinois on Thursday and then the Hawkeyes must also defeat the Illini at the Assembly Hall on Sunday in the final game of the Big Ten regular season.
--Think about this: If the Hawkeyes end up with the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament, they would face a Thursday matchup with the No. 10 or No. 11 seed, which could very well be ... Purdue. These teams may not have seen the last of each other.