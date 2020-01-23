Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Rutgers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

--Luka Garza continues to amaze. He is so relentless around the basket and can score in so many different ways. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said he thought his team actually did a pretty good job on the Hawkeyes’ 6-foot-11 center. Then he looked at the stat sheet and saw Garza still got 28 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Games like this have become just another day at the office for Garza.

--Toussaint had arguably his best game as a Hawkeye, finishing with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. He even made his fifth 3-pointer of the season, but mostly he just took the ball to the hoop and scored over much bigger players. Probably his best play came about four minutes into the second half when he dove on the floor for a loose ball near midcourt and from a prone position flipped the ball ahead to Kriener for a breakaway layup.

--Harper apparently loves Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He had the best game of his freshman season there last March, scoring a career-high 27 points in a Scarlet Knights victory. He topped that Wednesday, going for 29, including 10 in the final three minutes when Rutgers nearly mounted a huge comeback.