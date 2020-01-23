Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Rutgers

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 85-80 victory over Rutgers:
--This was another of those games that some previous Iowa teams might have lost. But this is just an incredibly tough and resilient bunch. The Hawkeyes made a handful of dumb mistakes in the final minutes that allowed Rutgers to score 10 straight points and grab the lead with 2 minutes, 27 seconds remaining, but it never fazed them. They just kept plugging away, executed crisply at the offensive end, got a few defensive stops and won the game.
--When Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was slapped with a technical foul as he left the court at halftime, it looked like a bonehead move. The Hawkeyes already trailed by five, Caleb McConnell hit one of two free throws before play began in the second half and Ron Harper Jr. immediately got a dunk to put Iowa on the short end of a 46-38 score. But maybe it wasn’t such a bad move. After calling only seven fouls in the first half, the officials whistled 31 personals on the two teams in the second half, 17 of those on Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights love to jostle and bump players at the defensive end — one Iowa player used the word “mug’’ — and they weren’t able to do that in the final 20 minutes.
--For what it’s worth, McCaffery probably had a valid complaint that prompted the technical. Iowa had only three fouls coming down to the final seconds of the half so with fouls to give, both Joe Toussaint and Ryan Kriener clearly hacked Caleb McConnell along the sideline. The officials didn’t call either foul and McConnell whipped a pass to Ron Harper Jr. under the basket for an easy layup as the half ended.
--Luka Garza continues to amaze. He is so relentless around the basket and can score in so many different ways. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said he thought his team actually did a pretty good job on the Hawkeyes’ 6-foot-11 center. Then he looked at the stat sheet and saw Garza still got 28 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Games like this have become just another day at the office for Garza.
--Toussaint had arguably his best game as a Hawkeye, finishing with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. He even made his fifth 3-pointer of the season, but mostly he just took the ball to the hoop and scored over much bigger players. Probably his best play came about four minutes into the second half when he dove on the floor for a loose ball near midcourt and from a prone position flipped the ball ahead to Kriener for a breakaway layup.
--Harper apparently loves Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He had the best game of his freshman season there last March, scoring a career-high 27 points in a Scarlet Knights victory. He topped that Wednesday, going for 29, including 10 in the final three minutes when Rutgers nearly mounted a huge comeback.
--Rutgers has played pretty solid defense the past few years and always has been pretty good on the boards, but this team is vastly improved offensively. Harper is an emerging talent and graduate transfer Akwasi Yeboah, who scored 17 points Wednesday, gives the Scarlet Knights a guy who can score in a lot of different ways. There are plenty of other players on this team who can score, too. You probably can pencil this team into the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991.
--Credit another assist to the Iowa fans. On another rotten night weather-wise, the game didn’t attract a huge crowd but 10,006 people managed to sound like 15,000. It may have been the best student section turnout of the season.