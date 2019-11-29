Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-San Diego State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 83-73 loss to San Diego State:

--I’m not sure they would admit it, but the Hawkeyes appeared to run out of gas in Friday’s game. San Diego State cruised to an easy 31-point win in the semifinals of the tournament Thursday night while Iowa fought an absolute war with Texas Tech. It showed. The Hawkeyes seemed to be running on fumes after building a 41-32 halftime lead, especially their big stars. Luka Garza took a physical beating Thursday, Joe Wieskamp reportedly was sick this week and Jordan Bohannon was trying to play on back-to-back days on a sore hip. Those three combined to score 17 points after collaborating for 53 against Tech.

--Friday’s game, like the Texas Tech game the previous night, got fairly chippy at times. There were two flagrant fouls, a double technical in the final minute and a handful of other things that perhaps could have been considered flagrant. At one point, Iowa’s Bakari Evelyn clearly shoved away a San Diego State defender. There even was a point in the second half when it looked as though the two head coaches were on the verge of a confrontation.

