Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Syracuse

--This would have been an impressive victory for Iowa if it came at home with the Hawkeyes at full strength. Considering they found out shortly before the game that one of their best, most consistent players was going to be sidelined by injury along with one of their three primary post players in a game played in front of 20,000 hostile fans, it was a very positive development. The good news is that it doesn’t sound as though CJ Fredrick and Cordell Pemsl will be out for very long. The better news is that this team seemingly has the confidence and character to overcome almost anything.