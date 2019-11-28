Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Texas Tech

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 72-61 victory over Texas Tech:

--This ranks as one of Iowa’s most impressive victories of recent seasons. Probably the only one from last season to match it was a 15-point conquest of No. 5 Michigan and that one was at home. Because of the toughness and grit required to hold off a very good opponent, it was more impressive than the victory over Oregon in the semifinals of last year’s 2K Empire Classic.

--Give Fran McCaffery credit for using Jordan Bohannon in the starting lineup and going with a smaller unit rather than starting Ryan Kriener or Cordell Pemsl in place of the injured Jack Nunge, as most of us expected. Having Bohannon on the floor with Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick allowed the Hawkeyes to hit Texas Tech with an early flurry of 3-pointers and grab the upper hand. Red Raiders coach Chris Beard called an early timeout and used nine different players in the first five minutes in an attempt to get things under control. His team never fully recovered from that early assault.