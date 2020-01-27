Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 68-62 victory over Wisconsin:
--Iowa’s players all wore Kobe Bryant Nike shoes for Monday’s game in honor of the former Los Angeles Lakers star who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. It sounds as though the idea began with Connor McCaffery but it wasn’t long before the players decided as a group to wear them. Most of them wrote little things on the shoes in tribute to Kobe. Luka Garza, who said he doesn’t really like the Kobe shoes but wore them anyway, wrote “Momba mentality’’ to commemorate Bryant’s famous mantra.
--Iowa went 7 minutes, 19 seconds without a field goal in the first half but made up for it by holding Wisconsin scoreless for 5:24 with the game on the line. After D'Mitrik Trice made a 3-point field goal with 7:13 remaining, the Badgers did not score again until Brevin Pritzl flipped one in as the shot clock was expiring with 1:49 to go. By then, Iowa had overcome a 12-point deficit.
--At times, this game resembled Iowa’s game at Nebraska a few weeks ago in which it struggled to make any sort of perimeter shot. It went 4 for 33 from 3-point range in that contest, 3 for 20 Monday. This time it happened against a much better team but it also happened on the Hawkeyes’ home court in front of an energized crowd. That helped them overcome it.
--The Hawkeyes’ shooting percentage of 33.3% and their 10 assists were both season lows. The previous low in shooting was 37.7% against Maryland, who the Hawkeyes play again on Thursday, and the previous low assist total was 12, against DePaul.
--An important play — one we may not have heard the last of — occurred with 32.2 seconds remaining. Iowa had just taken a 62-59 lead on a drive by Joe Wieskamp and the officials stopped play to look at video and determine if Wisconsin’s Brad Davison had committed a flagrant foul. It showed Davison poking Iowa’s Connor McCaffery in the groin area as he tried to fight through a screen. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was told Davison grabbed McCaffery’s leg to hold him, but on video replays it looked more like a punch than a hold. McCaffery made one of two free throws, the Hawkeyes got the ball and Garza also made a free throw. Instead of being down by 3 with the ball, the Badgers found themselves down 5. McCaffery said it’s well known around the Big Ten that Davison tries to do things like that. “It was a good time for them to catch him,’’ he added.
--Garza did not shoot very well but he matched his career high by grabbing 18 rebounds and he also matched a career best in another statistic: Fouls drawn. The junior center was hacked 12 times in the game — both Wisconsin big men finished with four fouls — and you got the feeling it could have been 20. There were several times when Garza was thoroughly mugged under the hoop with no call. He also was fouled a dozen times in a recent victory over Michigan and he has had two other games in double figures this season (10 vs. Penn State and 11 in an earlier loss to Michigan). “He’s a load,’’ Gard said. “I compared his growth and his transcendence to being very similar to what I watched with Frank Kaminsky in our program a couple of years ago.’’
--Iowa freshman Joe Toussaint still does things at times that make you scratch your head, but the Hawkeyes wouldn’t have won this game without him. He had three driving 3-point plays that all were important. One of them tied the game just 4.7 seconds before halftime, the second came in the midst of a 12-0 scoring run down the stretch and the last one gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good with a minutes, 20 seconds to go.