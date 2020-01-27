Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Wisconsin

--An important play — one we may not have heard the last of — occurred with 32.2 seconds remaining. Iowa had just taken a 62-59 lead on a drive by Joe Wieskamp and the officials stopped play to look at video and determine if Wisconsin’s Brad Davison had committed a flagrant foul. It showed Davison poking Iowa’s Connor McCaffery in the groin area as he tried to fight through a screen. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was told Davison grabbed McCaffery’s leg to hold him, but on video replays it looked more like a punch than a hold. McCaffery made one of two free throws, the Hawkeyes got the ball and Garza also made a free throw. Instead of being down by 3 with the ball, the Badgers found themselves down 5. McCaffery said it’s well known around the Big Ten that Davison tries to do things like that. “It was a good time for them to catch him,’’ he added.