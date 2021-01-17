Doxsie's after-thought from Iowa-Northwestern

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 96-73 victory over Northwestern:

--Northwestern again held Iowa’s Luka Garza under 20 points for the second time this season — it is the only Big Ten team to do it in the past 23 conference games — but the Wildcats didn’t really shut down the nation’s leading scorer this time. He had 17 points at halftime on 7-for-10 shooting, then attempted only two shots while playing just eight minutes in the second half. The Hawkeyes outscored the Wildcats 20-5 over that 8-minute span.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

--CJ Fredrick had his best game of the past few weeks, scoring 13 points while taking only seven shots. Fredrick had scored 2 points in each of the past two games and had not been in double figures since the last time Iowa played Northwestern on Dec. 29.

--The Hawkeyes committed only nine turnovers in Sunday’s game and only two of those were by starters, both by Garza. The four primary ballhandlers in the starting lineup — Fredrick, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Joe Wieskamp — combined for 14 assists with zero turnovers.