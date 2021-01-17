Doxsie's after-thought from Iowa-Northwestern

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 96-73 victory over Northwestern:
--Northwestern again held Iowa’s Luka Garza under 20 points for the second time this season — it is the only Big Ten team to do it in the past 23 conference games — but the Wildcats didn’t really shut down the nation’s leading scorer this time. He had 17 points at halftime on 7-for-10 shooting, then attempted only two shots while playing just eight minutes in the second half. The Hawkeyes outscored the Wildcats 20-5 over that 8-minute span.
--CJ Fredrick had his best game of the past few weeks, scoring 13 points while taking only seven shots. Fredrick had scored 2 points in each of the past two games and had not been in double figures since the last time Iowa played Northwestern on Dec. 29.
--The Hawkeyes committed only nine turnovers in Sunday’s game and only two of those were by starters, both by Garza. The four primary ballhandlers in the starting lineup — Fredrick, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Joe Wieskamp — combined for 14 assists with zero turnovers.
--Bohannon recently passed former Penn State star Talor Battle on the Big Ten’s career 3-point field goal list and it seemed as though Battle’s half-brother, Boo Buie, was intent on wreaking revenge early in Sunday’s game. Buie was in a horrendous shooting slump coming in, having made just 1 of his previous 14 3-point attempts and scoring only seven points in the previous four games, but he drilled four straight 3s in the first 8 ½ minutes, all from about 25 feet out. Then the Hawkeyes decided they had better start focusing on Buie. He never scored again, missing his last six shots from the field.
--The Hawkeyes got another very strong effort from freshman Keegan Murray, who was made all four of his shot attempts and collected 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 16 minutes of action. Murray continues to be extremely active on defense. He had two blocked shots and had one very big steal, which resulted in a breakaway dunk at the end of the first half.
--While much of the focus will be on Iowa’s season-beat 57.9% field goal shooting and its 96 points, the most is has scored in Evanston in 34 years, this game was won with defense. The Hawkeyes took control of the game during a stretch in which Northwestern missed eight straight shots and they put the game away by holding the Wildcats to one field goal in the first eight minutes of the second half.
--With Thursday’s game against Michigan State being postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, Iowa had a week off leading into this game. It apparently will have an even longer layoff next week. The Hawkeyes’ Jan. 24 game with Nebraska already has been called off, leaving an 8-day gap between Thursday’s game with Indiana and a much anticipated Jan. 31 date at Illinois.