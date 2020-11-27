Doxsie's after-thought from Iowa-Southern

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 103-76 victory over Southern University:
--In about 40 years of covering college basketball, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a player score more points in the first half of a game than Luka Garza did Friday. If I have, I don't remember it. Garza tossed in 36 in the first half, making all 12 of his shots from the field and 10 of 12 free throw attempts. The most I can remember seeing prior to this is the 30 points that Iowa’s Jarrod Uthoff scored in the first half at Iowa State a few years ago. Even Iowa State’s Lafester Rhodes, in that epic 1987 game against Iowa in which he scored 54 points, only had 26 at the half. He then added 20 in the second half and 8 in overtime.
--What was amazing about Garza’s 36-point half Friday is the Hawkeyes weren’t just incessantly funneling the ball inside to him. It just sort of happened in the flow of the game. He only took 12 shots in the half, 15 in the game. Garza averaged 17 shot attempts per contest last season and put up 32 in the game in which he scored 44 points against Michigan. He finally missed a shot in the first minute of the second half Friday, then only took two more shots the rest of the way. He probably could have gone for 50 or 60 points if he’d really wanted to.
--Admittedly, these first two opponents for the Hawkeyes — North Carolina Central and Southern University — haven’t been great although both teams are favored to win their league titles this season and both were quick, scrappy teams with plenty of shooters. Neither had much size, though, which contributed to Garza averaging 33.5 points and shooting a mind-boggling 86% from the field in the two games. It’s a nice start toward winning the national player of the year award that so many observers have picked him to win.
--The only Iowa player besides Garza to score in double figures Friday was Joe Wieskamp, who scored 16 points. Wieskamp was in foul trouble against North Carolina Central and never really found an offensive rhythm but he was 4 for 6 from 3-point range against Southern.
--Iowa had more defensive lapses Friday than in its opener and it really got outhustled on the boards, especially in the second half. As a result, Fran McCaffery really ripped into his players in each of the last two media timeouts. It’s much more noticeable when he does that when there are hardly any fans in the arena.
--Even though the Hawkeyes led by 20 or more points for the entire second half and briefly got the lead as high as 34, McCaffery never fully emptied his bench, as he did in Wednesday’s win over North Carolina Central. Freshmen Kris Murray and Josh Ogundele and the team’s three walk-ons never got onto the floor.
--In addition to his scoring, Garza has given an indication in these first two games that he might be more effective as a rim protector this season. He had three blocked shots in each game. He only had three or blocks in eight of 31 games last season.
--Patrick McCaffery made just 1 of 4 free throw attempts Friday and is now 6 for 12 through two games. Within minutes after Friday’s game was over, he was back out on the court working on his shot from the line.
--In various corners of the wagering world Friday, some people undoubtedly were cursing the name of Brendon Brooks. Iowa was a 27.5-point favorite in the game and with the final seconds ticking down, it had a 103-73 lead. The Hawkeyes intentionally took a shot clock violation with 4 seconds remaining rather than pouring it on and it appeared Southern also would just dribble out the clock. But at the last second Brooks, a 5-foot-9 junior guard, decided to fling up a shot from near half court. It went in. The officials counted it and the Jaguars unwittingly beat the spread.
