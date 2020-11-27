Doxsie's after-thought from Iowa-Southern

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 103-76 victory over Southern University:

--In about 40 years of covering college basketball, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a player score more points in the first half of a game than Luka Garza did Friday. If I have, I don't remember it. Garza tossed in 36 in the first half, making all 12 of his shots from the field and 10 of 12 free throw attempts. The most I can remember seeing prior to this is the 30 points that Iowa’s Jarrod Uthoff scored in the first half at Iowa State a few years ago. Even Iowa State’s Lafester Rhodes, in that epic 1987 game against Iowa in which he scored 54 points, only had 26 at the half. He then added 20 in the second half and 8 in overtime.

--What was amazing about Garza’s 36-point half Friday is the Hawkeyes weren’t just incessantly funneling the ball inside to him. It just sort of happened in the flow of the game. He only took 12 shots in the half, 15 in the game. Garza averaged 17 shot attempts per contest last season and put up 32 in the game in which he scored 44 points against Michigan. He finally missed a shot in the first minute of the second half Friday, then only took two more shots the rest of the way. He probably could have gone for 50 or 60 points if he’d really wanted to.