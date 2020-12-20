Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Gonzaga

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 99-88 loss to Gonzaga:

--Despite the fact that Gonzaga had a long layoff because of COVID-19, the Zags didn’t appear very fatigued or out of shape in the game. It’s not clear how much players were able to do anyway in the 17 days since the Zags’ last game. It sounds as many of them did a great deal on their own. One guy who definitely didn’t look tired was sophomore forward Joel Ayayi, who played more than 38 minutes and finished with 11 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists.

--At halftime, some of us were ready to cast votes for Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs for the All-American team. He cooled off in the second half — he was one guy who might have worn down a little — but he still went 7 for 10 from 3-point range, finishing with 27 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Suggs clearly tries to do a little too much at times, which is why he had 7 turnovers, but he’s such a good athlete that he gets away with it sometimes. There was one play where CJ Fredrick picked the ball away from him near midcourt and took off but Suggs recovered to come back and block Fredrick’s layup attempt.