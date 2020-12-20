Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Gonzaga

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 99-88 loss to Gonzaga:
--Despite the fact that Gonzaga had a long layoff because of COVID-19, the Zags didn’t appear very fatigued or out of shape in the game. It’s not clear how much players were able to do anyway in the 17 days since the Zags’ last game. It sounds as many of them did a great deal on their own. One guy who definitely didn’t look tired was sophomore forward Joel Ayayi, who played more than 38 minutes and finished with 11 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists.
--At halftime, some of us were ready to cast votes for Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs for the All-American team. He cooled off in the second half — he was one guy who might have worn down a little — but he still went 7 for 10 from 3-point range, finishing with 27 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Suggs clearly tries to do a little too much at times, which is why he had 7 turnovers, but he’s such a good athlete that he gets away with it sometimes. There was one play where CJ Fredrick picked the ball away from him near midcourt and took off but Suggs recovered to come back and block Fredrick’s layup attempt.
--At times this season, Iowa has seemed a bit too focused on getting the ball to Luka Garza inside but there were times Saturday when it seemed it could have done it a little more often. At one point in the second half when a teammate passed on an opportunity to feed the post, Garza’s father, Frank, could be heard shouting “Throw it in!’’ He was right. Garza could have had even more than the 30 points he collected. Gonzaga did do a tremendous job of keeping the Iowa star from getting any open looks from the 3-point line. His only two 3-point attempts came in the final 10 seconds.
--Most of the country already knew about Garza. But a CBS national audience may have realized for the first time that Iowa has another really, really good player. Joe Wieskamp continued his recent assertiveness and produced 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in defeat. He also accounted for three of the Hawkeyes’ four 3-point field goals in the game.
--Sophomore Joe Toussaint had some good stretches in Saturday’s game and played much of the second half in place of Jordan Bohannon, who struggled defensively against Suggs. Toussaint not only slowed Suggs down a little but drove to the hoop for layups six times, five of those in the second half.
--The Hawkeyes typically switch defenses frequently during a game but Saturday they ended up going almost exclusively with the man-to-man. “When we played zone it was terrible,’’ head coach Fran McCaffery explained. “It was pretty simple.’’
--In the first six games of the season, Iowa trailed for only 12 minutes, 11 seconds. On Saturday, it was on the shot end of the score for 34:48.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!