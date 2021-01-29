Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Illinois

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 80-75 loss to Illinois:

--Coming into the game, Iowa’s Luka Garza had scored in double figures in 39 straight games — third longest streak in the country — and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu had done it in 30 straight. It took fewer than seven minutes for each of them to extend their streaks.

--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wasn’t exactly overjoyed when the first reporter to ask him a question following the game pointed out that Jordan Bohannon has scored only 15 points in the Hawkeyes’ four losses this season. The next couple of questions were greeted with very abrupt, snippy one-word answers. Nevertheless, Bohannon again turned in a less than scintillating performance Friday. He didn’t even get off a shot attempt until late in the first half and finished 2 for 6 from the field. He did chop the Illinois lead in half with a timely 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds remaining, giving the Hawkeyes one final shot at tying the game.

--While Dosunmu scored 25 points for Illinois, the player of the game almost certainly was his backcourt mate, Trent Frazier. The 6-foot-2 senior tossed in a season-high 24 points with many of them coming at crucial moments. And he was responsible for shadowing Bohannon the entire night.