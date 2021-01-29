Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Illinois

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 80-75 loss to Illinois:
--Coming into the game, Iowa’s Luka Garza had scored in double figures in 39 straight games — third longest streak in the country — and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu had done it in 30 straight. It took fewer than seven minutes for each of them to extend their streaks.
--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wasn’t exactly overjoyed when the first reporter to ask him a question following the game pointed out that Jordan Bohannon has scored only 15 points in the Hawkeyes’ four losses this season. The next couple of questions were greeted with very abrupt, snippy one-word answers. Nevertheless, Bohannon again turned in a less than scintillating performance Friday. He didn’t even get off a shot attempt until late in the first half and finished 2 for 6 from the field. He did chop the Illinois lead in half with a timely 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds remaining, giving the Hawkeyes one final shot at tying the game.
--While Dosunmu scored 25 points for Illinois, the player of the game almost certainly was his backcourt mate, Trent Frazier. The 6-foot-2 senior tossed in a season-high 24 points with many of them coming at crucial moments. And he was responsible for shadowing Bohannon the entire night.
--Dosunmu did much of his damage in the first half, primarily in transition, prompting many to wonder what might have happened had sophomore CJ Fredrick been available to play for Iowa. Fredrick almost certainly would have been assigned to Dosunmu. Instead, 6-8 freshman Keegan Murray got the job of guarding the Illini star when the Hawkeyes were in a man-to-man defense. Another freshman, Tony Perkins, took a turn on Dosunmu in the second half and did a better job. Perkins only played seven minutes, all in the second half, but he may have earned more playing time in the future with his energetic effort.
--There were other positives for the Hawkeyes. Jack Nunge came in when Garza got into foul trouble and was a force at the defensive end, blocking four shots in 14 minutes of action. Keegan Murray collected 8 points and 8 rebounds in his first career start. Joe Wieskamp played one of his best games of the season, making 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range. Joe Toussaint had some good moments disrupting the Illinois offense. “I would have liked to have had Luka out there the whole game but other guys need to grow up and they did,’’ McCaffery said.
--The Hawkeyes were hurt in the final moments by a turn of events that some of us can’t recall seeing before. Wieskamp had a close-in shot blocked by Kofi Cockburn with the ball coming right back to him. Wieskamp went right back up and scored but the officials blew the whistle and called Cockburn for goaltending. After looking at a video review, they decided Cockburn was not guilty of goaltending and took the two points away from Iowa, leaving Illinois with a 76-72 lead with 1:06 to go. The Hawkeyes then turned the ball over a few seconds later. It ended up being a huge play in the contest.
--Iowa’s Connor McCaffery has a history of playing very well against Illinois and he did so again Friday, finishing with a season-high 11 points and five assists. He has now scored 30 points in his last three games against the Illini, which is pretty good for a guy who was averaging 3.3 coming into this game. Even more impressive, he now has 36 assists in five career games against Illinois.