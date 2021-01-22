Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Indiana

--Wieskamp had one of his best first halves of the season, putting up 15 points and 6 rebounds before halftime. He followed it with one of his least effective halves although his final total of 12 rebounds is a career high. It wasn;t a matter of bad shooting. Wieskamp was 6 for 10 from the field, 3 for 5 from 3-point range, but Indiana just did a much better job of denying him the ball after halftime.

--When asked earlier this week about his recent hot streak, Bohannon joked that it was because he stopped wearing a shooting sleeve on his right arm. Maybe it’s time to go back to it. He was 0 for 9 from the field in this game, 0 for 8 from 3-point range. His last few shots were off-balance attempts launched in desperation but earlier in the game he had several wide open looks that simply didn’t go down. He also handed out only two assists, matching his season low. His inability to get the ball to Wieskamp and others may have hurt as much as his errant shooting.