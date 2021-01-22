Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Indiana

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 81-69 loss to Indiana:
--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and his players blamed the loss largely on shoddy defense and they were correct that it wasn’t very good. But you also can’t expect to win games when you go 11 minutes without a field goal in the second half. After Jack Nunge’s 3-point play with 12 minutes left, the next made field goal was a driving layup by Joe Toussaint with a minute remaining. They missed 12 straight shots and also committed four turnovers in that stretch while making 8 free throws in 11 attempts. Indiana scored 29 points over the same span so no, the defense wasn’t good either.
--Luka Garza took much of the blame for the defeat on himself despite the fact that he collected 28 points and 12 rebounds. He didn’t get much help from his teammates in the second half, though. Joe Wieskamp took only two shots and scored just one point in the final 20 minutes and Jordan Bohannon was held scoreless for the entire game. The Hawkeyes made just 5 of 23 3-point shots.
--The Hoosiers may have stumbled upon a new way to defend Garza. They have only two true big men — 6-foot-9 Trayce Jackson-Davis and 6-8 Race Thompson — and when each of them picked up their fourth foul in the middle of the second half, coach Archie Miller put little-used freshman Jordan Geronimo on Garza. The 6-6 Geronimo, an athletic top-100 recruit who had played only 58 minutes all season, actually did a better job on the Hawkeyes’ All-American center during the decisive stretch than either Thompson or Jackson-Davis had earlier.
--Wieskamp had one of his best first halves of the season, putting up 15 points and 6 rebounds before halftime. He followed it with one of his least effective halves although his final total of 12 rebounds is a career high. It wasn;t a matter of bad shooting. Wieskamp was 6 for 10 from the field, 3 for 5 from 3-point range, but Indiana just did a much better job of denying him the ball after halftime.
--When asked earlier this week about his recent hot streak, Bohannon joked that it was because he stopped wearing a shooting sleeve on his right arm. Maybe it’s time to go back to it. He was 0 for 9 from the field in this game, 0 for 8 from 3-point range. His last few shots were off-balance attempts launched in desperation but earlier in the game he had several wide open looks that simply didn’t go down. He also handed out only two assists, matching his season low. His inability to get the ball to Wieskamp and others may have hurt as much as his errant shooting.
--With Wieskamp and Connor McCaffery each collecting two fouls in the first half and CJ Fredrick hobbled by a leg injury, Coach McCaffery resorted to some unusual lineup combinations at times. Tony Perkins, an Indiana native who had played only 48 minutes all season, saw significant playing time. And with eight minutes remaining in the first half, the Hawkeyes had the 6-11 Garza, 6-11 Jack Nunge, 6-9 Patrick McCaffery and 6-8 Keegan Murray all in the game at the same time along with Joe Toussaint.
--The exact nature of Fredrick’s injury is not known but it was obvious the 6-3 sophomore was not moving well. After playing 13 minutes in the first half with very little to show for it — 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist — McCaffery sat him for the rest of the night.
--It took 15 games but the Hawkeyes finally had a player foul out of a game Thursday. Connor McCaffery went to the sidelines with his fifth foul with 1:26 remaining in the game. Nunge, Murray and Toussaint all finished with four fouls and the Hawkeyes’ total of 25 fouls was a season high. In fact, the only three games in which they have committed 20 or more fouls are the three games they’ve lost.