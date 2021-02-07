Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Indiana

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 67-65 loss to Indiana:
--Fran McCaffery occasionally has been criticized for his philosophy of sitting players on the bench for the remainder of the first half after they pick up two fouls, but Sunday’s game may have been the most blatant example of that strategy backfiring. The Hawkeyes once led by 13 points in the first half. They were up 10 (17-7) when Luka Garza was whistled for his second foul. They were up 12 (23-11) when Connor McCaffery got his second. They still were up 6 (27-21) when Jordan Bohannon went out with his second. By halftime, the Hawkeyes were down 33-31. Fran did bring Keegan Murray back in with two fouls but only for a minute or so. When reporters questioned the strategy, McCaffery angrily said it was “a ridiculous question.’’ It’s not. What was ridiculous was watching a sizable lead slip away without being flexible enough in your thinking to do something about it.
--With Iowa finishing the first half with a makeshift lineup that included a couple of freshmen, Indiana scored the last nine points of the half and not only got the lead but gained confidence and momentum. The Hawkeyes eventually regained the lead very quickly in the second half but they had a chance to really open up a substantial halftime cushion against a team with fairly modest come-from-behind firepower.
--Garza sat the final 12 ½ minutes of the first half but the Hawkeyes leaned heavily on him in the second half. Maybe too heavily. In the final eight minutes, they hammered the ball inside to him nearly every time down the court. Joe Wieskamp really was on a roll in the first half, scoring 15 points, but he only got three shot attempts in the second half.
--Even on the final play of the game, when the Hawkeyes had 1.8 seconds to try to tie the game, there seemed to be an obsession with getting it to Garza. Connor McCaffery tried a court-length pass to the senior center but it sailed too high and bounced off the backboard. It might have been better to get it to Jordan Bohannon or Wieskamp for a late 3-point attempt. Or, rather than trying to get it to Garza under the hoop, why not try something like the famous Christian Laettner play that Duke used to defeat Kentucky in the 1992 NCAA tournament?
--Garza said this following the game and he probably was right: This actually was one of Iowa’s best games of the season at the defensive end. The Hawkeyes played more man-to-man defense than they have lately and as a result, didn’t get gouged by 3-point field goals as they have in so many other games. Indiana hit just six 3s, two less than any other Big Ten team has had in any game against Iowa this season. The Hoosiers shot just 35.9% from the field.
--Of those six 3s that Indiana made, four came in the final four minutes of the first half, when four Iowa starters were on the bench with two fouls.
--Indiana’s three guards — Armaan Franklin, Al Durham and Rob Phinisee — were a combined 4 for 26 from the field. Franklin was 2 for 10 and Phinisee and Durham each was 1 for 8, but they connected when it counted. Phinisee’s only basket was a contested 3 that tied the game with 1:36 to go and Franklin drilled an 18-footer to win the game in the final seconds.
--Garza was credited with grabbing a season-low two rebounds, both in the second half, but that was a statistical error. With 16 minutes to go in the first half, Phinisee missed on a drive and Garza clearly grabbed the rebound. The official play-by-play gave it to Wieskamp. Garza may have had another rebound early in the second half that also was not counted.
--Iowa had been leading the country in assist-to-turnover ratio but that statistic really took a beating Sunday. The Hawkeyes were credited with only five assists — possibly the low of the McCaffery era — while committing 11 turnovers. Their previous season low in assists was 13, against Rutgers.