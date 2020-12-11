Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Iowa State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 105-77 victory over Iowa State:
--Luka Garza saw the least amount of playing time he has in any game since a game at Wisconsin late in his sophomore season, spending just 16 minutes, 35 seconds on the court. That makes it all the more amazing that he scored 34 points. The 6-foot-11 senior made four 3-point field goals in a span of 2:13 in the second half, part of a sequence in which he poured in 21 points in 5:15. His six 3s (in seven attempts), easily surpassed his career high of four, set last season against Illinois, and he finished 13 for 14 from the field. Remember that two weeks earlier, he had a game in which he was 14 for 15. The guys is pretty amazing right now.
--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery really ripped into his players for some defensive lapses during a media timeout with 12:42 to go in the game after they allowed Iowa State to close to within 66-55. They immediately responded by forcing a shot clock violation and getting a series of defensive stops that were punctuated by Garza’s 3-point explosion.
--Garza’s heroics overshadowed a very impressive effort by Jack Nunge, who matched his career high for rebounds (10) and scored 17 points, one less than his career high. He gave the Hawkeyes a huge lift when Garza got into foul trouble and is playing with an immense amount of confidence, which has always been about the only thing he lacked. McCaffery isn’t likely to change his starting lineup but Nunge’s development has to make that tempting because he and Garza play very well alongside one another on the court.
--Others who were overshadowed in the victory: CJ Fredrick scored only 9 points but they all seemed to come at important moments. Connor collected seven points and six rebounds and had a settling effect when the Hawkeyes seemed rattled after Garza went out in the first half. Joe Toussaint handed out seven assists in less than 13 minutes of playing time.
--If looking for a negative: Iowa State was a terrible offensive rebounding team in its first two games, against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and South Dakota State, but after getting only 15 offensive boards in those two games, the Cyclones got 14 against the Hawkeyes.
--Former Oskaloosa star Xavier Foster, who chose Iowa State over Iowa in a fierce recruiting battle last year, had not played much for the Cyclones in the first two games. He was in for only 46 seconds in one of those contests. On Friday, the 7-foot freshman played 14 minutes, 26 seconds, and finished with eight points and four rebounds and made his only two 3-point attempts.
--Iowa State shot only 10 free throws in Friday’s game and now has only 24 attempts from the line for the season. Its opponents are 42 for 56.
--The Cyclones tweaked their starting lineup Friday, replacing 5-9 Tyler Harris with 6-6 freshman Darlingstone Dubar to give them some added size and rebounding It didn’t have much impact. Dubar played less than 10 minutes and the only stats he recorded were two turnovers.
