Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Iowa State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 105-77 victory over Iowa State:

--Luka Garza saw the least amount of playing time he has in any game since a game at Wisconsin late in his sophomore season, spending just 16 minutes, 35 seconds on the court. That makes it all the more amazing that he scored 34 points. The 6-foot-11 senior made four 3-point field goals in a span of 2:13 in the second half, part of a sequence in which he poured in 21 points in 5:15. His six 3s (in seven attempts), easily surpassed his career high of four, set last season against Illinois, and he finished 13 for 14 from the field. Remember that two weeks earlier, he had a game in which he was 14 for 15. The guys is pretty amazing right now.

--Iowa coach Fran McCaffery really ripped into his players for some defensive lapses during a media timeout with 12:42 to go in the game after they allowed Iowa State to close to within 66-55. They immediately responded by forcing a shot clock violation and getting a series of defensive stops that were punctuated by Garza’s 3-point explosion.