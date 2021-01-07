Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Maryland

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-67 victory over Maryland:

--Iowa generally has been a fast-starting team this season but for the third straight road game the Hawkeyes were a bit sluggish at the outset, especially at the defensive end of the court. They were letting Maryland players drive past them and twice left Eric Ayala, by far the Terrapins’ best perimeter shooter, wide open for 3s. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery called timeouts after both Ayala 3s (with 18:21 and 14:17 remaining) and finally took most of his starters out of the game. The subs then put together a 20-0 scoring run that turned the game around.

--A couple of those aforementioned starters — Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick — did not get back into the game for the remainder of the first half after playing the first 5 minutes, 42 seconds, and ended up playing fewer minutes for the game than a couple of the Hawkeyes’ reserves. They combined for only eight points, did not account for any of the Hawkeyes’ 13 3-pointers and both had bad plus/minus numbers in a game their team won by 22 points. Wieskamp was minus-11 and Fredrick minus-5.