Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Maryland

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-67 victory over Maryland:
--Iowa generally has been a fast-starting team this season but for the third straight road game the Hawkeyes were a bit sluggish at the outset, especially at the defensive end of the court. They were letting Maryland players drive past them and twice left Eric Ayala, by far the Terrapins’ best perimeter shooter, wide open for 3s. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery called timeouts after both Ayala 3s (with 18:21 and 14:17 remaining) and finally took most of his starters out of the game. The subs then put together a 20-0 scoring run that turned the game around.
--A couple of those aforementioned starters — Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick — did not get back into the game for the remainder of the first half after playing the first 5 minutes, 42 seconds, and ended up playing fewer minutes for the game than a couple of the Hawkeyes’ reserves. They combined for only eight points, did not account for any of the Hawkeyes’ 13 3-pointers and both had bad plus/minus numbers in a game their team won by 22 points. Wieskamp was minus-11 and Fredrick minus-5.
--Someone who did play exceptionally well for the Hawkeyes was junior Connor McCaffery, who was somewhat questionable after injuring his ankle last Saturday at Rutgers. It probably was one of the best games of his college career as he finished with six points, five rebounds, a career-best 10 assists and no turnovers. He made a pair of 3-point field goals (in four attempts), which may make upcoming opponents think twice before sloughing off him when he gets the ball on the perimeter.
--It also might have been the best career game for Connor’s little brother, Patrick, who was on the court for most of that 20-0 run, made both of his 3-point attempts and finished with 10 points. It’s the fourth time he has scored in double figures but the other three were against North Carolina Central, Western Illinois and Northern Illinois with a lot of those points coming in garbage time. This time he made big plays at big moments against a Big Ten team.
--Jordan Bohannon was one of those starters who had a quiet first half but in the second half he continued his trend of shooting the lights out at the Xfinity Center. He has now made 14 of 19 3-point attempts in the arena and clearly has shrugged off his early-season shooting woes.
--Overlooked in the victory was the fact that Luka Garza matched his career high with four assists. Included was a neat pass to Keegan Murray for a dunk near the end of the 20-0 run.
--This is unquestionably the worst Maryland team we’ve seen since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten and maybe the worst in a lot longer than that. They have some decent 6-foot-5, 6-6 wing players with some offensive skills but they don’t have much of an inside presence at either end of the court. In some years, they might be a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team but this season they look like a 12th or 13th place team.