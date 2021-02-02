Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 84-78 victory over Michigan State:
--Iowa did a poor job of closing out on 3-point shot attempts early in the game as Michigan State, which hasn’t been a good perimeter shooting team lately, made its first six shots from behind the arc. But perhaps a bigger problem early — and periodically throughout the game — was that the Hawkeyes allowed loads of offensive rebounds. Michigan State finished the game with 20 offensive boards. At the second television timeout, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery screamed at his team and although we couldn’t understand everything he said, we could clearly make out the phrase “box out.’’ It was pretty clear rebounding was the topic of his tirade.
--Michigan State coach Tom Izzo wasn’t happy with some things either, primarily the officiating. He walked official Donnie Eppley off the court at halftime and after the contest said there were “some ridiculous calls. I don’t say that very often, but I’m going to say it.’’ He also said “Every time you touched the big guy there was a foul, and I didn’t appreciate that.” Iowa’s Luka Garza did shoot 14 free throws and the Spartans were called for 28 fouls in the game, tying the most of any Hawkeye opponent this season. But it really could have been a lot more. The Spartans jostled and hand-checked and leaned on Garza as much as any team has all year.
--With the Hawkeyes floundering somewhat in the first half, the Chicken Littles of the world predictably came out of their coops and began calling for McCaffery to be fired. It was pretty ridiculous. It’s pretty ridiculous every time it happens. A few of Fran’s starters seemed a bit flat and unmotivated but he kept throwing bench players out there until he found the right combination. He had the courage and conviction to use some of his reserves for more minutes than starters and it worked out. It wasn’t the most picturesque victory but the Hawkeyes won. Being 13-4 and ranked No. 8 in the country isn’t quite grounds for dismissal.
--McCaffery clearly was less than enthralled with the way Joe Wieskamp, Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffery played, based on the number of minutes he played them. He finally put Bohannon and Wieskamp back on the court for the final two minutes and it paid off as Bohannon made four key free throws in the final 15 seconds. He never did put his son back in. Connor played only 6 minutes, 21 seconds in the second half, less than nine other Iowa players.
--I’ve thought this for some time but haven’t said it until now: Jack Nunge needs to play more. He has a huge impact on almost every game at the defensive end and he’s capable of doing similar things offensively. He had 11 points and 7 rebounds in the first half Tuesday and was more responsible for the Hawkeyes’ 48-43 halftime lead than any other player, including Garza. I understand why McCaffery doesn’t start him. He is Garza’s backup and that would create some awkwardness in the rotation. But I would love to see them play together on the court for about 20 minutes a game.
--McCaffery used 11 players in the game and all of them scored. The only one who didn’t score in the first half was Wieskamp, who had one of the least productive stat lines of his career: 5 points and 1 rebound in 24 minutes.
--Freshman Ahron Ulis only played three minutes at the end of the first half but he drew a big foul and made two free throws in the final seconds of the half to push the Iowa lead to five. He is now 17 for 18 at the line to start his career.
--A big reason for Iowa’s victory: The Hawkeyes committed a season-low five turnovers. There were two errant passes by Connor McCaffery, one by Garza, an offensive foul on Joe Toussaint and a shot clock violation in the final minute, and that was it. They went nearly 16 straight minutes without a turnover in the second half and had almost all subs in the game for much of that stretch.
--I suspect most Michigan State observers would tell you that junior forward Aaron Henry has underachieved this season but he certainly looked like an All-Big Ten player Tuesday, finishing with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. He came in shooting 20.9% from 3-point range (9 for 43) but went 4 for 5 and helped the Spartans get off to a flying start.