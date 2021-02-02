Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Michigan State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 84-78 victory over Michigan State:

--Iowa did a poor job of closing out on 3-point shot attempts early in the game as Michigan State, which hasn’t been a good perimeter shooting team lately, made its first six shots from behind the arc. But perhaps a bigger problem early — and periodically throughout the game — was that the Hawkeyes allowed loads of offensive rebounds. Michigan State finished the game with 20 offensive boards. At the second television timeout, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery screamed at his team and although we couldn’t understand everything he said, we could clearly make out the phrase “box out.’’ It was pretty clear rebounding was the topic of his tirade.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

--Michigan State coach Tom Izzo wasn’t happy with some things either, primarily the officiating. He walked official Donnie Eppley off the court at halftime and after the contest said there were “some ridiculous calls. I don’t say that very often, but I’m going to say it.’’ He also said “Every time you touched the big guy there was a foul, and I didn’t appreciate that.” Iowa’s Luka Garza did shoot 14 free throws and the Spartans were called for 28 fouls in the game, tying the most of any Hawkeye opponent this season. But it really could have been a lot more. The Spartans jostled and hand-checked and leaned on Garza as much as any team has all year.