Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

--The Hawkeyes did an especially good job defensively on Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, who came in as the Big Ten’s third leading scorer. Carr, who scored 30 points in an earlier 102-95 overtime victory over Iowa, was held scoreless until 4:31 remained in the first half and finished with 13 points. He was 5 for 19 from the field and perhaps most significantly did not attempt a free throw in the game. Carr had made more free throws than any player in the Big Ten entering the game.

--There are certain players who just seem to play better against certain teams and it would seem Minnesota’s Brandon Johnson is one who love facing Iowa. He made eight 3-point field goals and scored 26 points in the earlier meeting — he has only three other 3s all season — and added 12 points and a team-leading eight rebounds Sunday.

--As Garza pointed out in postgame comments, Jack Nunge made several big plays in the final minutes to help hold off Minnesota’s final charge. The Hawkeyes allowed a few too many offensive rebounds during the course of the game but Nunge put a stop to that down the stretch by getting four defensive rebounds in the final four minutes.

--While Joe Wieskamp snapped out of his recent shooting slump in a big way, tossing in 20 points, CJ Fredrick continued to struggle for the Hawkeyes. He made just 1 of 4 shots from the field and scored only two points for the second consecutive game. Fredrick now has 11 points and 3 rebounds in the past three games.

