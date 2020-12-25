Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 102-95 overtime loss to Minnesota:
--I’ve always been a firm believer that the two biggest statistics in determining the outcome of games almost always are rebounding and turnovers. So it’s not often that you see a team outrebound the opposition 55-38 and commit only 7 turnovers and somehow lose the game. The Hawkeyes managed to do that Friday, though.
--Iowa’s media guide doesn’t include records for such things as offensive rebounds but the Hawkeyes’ total of 27 in one game has to be pretty close to some sort of record. Luka Garza had 11 all by himself. Then again, when you miss 49 shots in a game that leaves a lot of opportunities to retrieve offensive boards.
--Garza, who made 11 of 27 shots from the field and had only 5 points at halftime, probably was being a little hard on himself when he said he was missing layups during his 2-for-11 first half. He did miss a lot of close-in shots that he often makes but they were hardly unmolested. A lot of them came with a 7-foot shot-blocker standing in front of him. It was definitely a factor in the loss, though. If Garza makes just one more shot in regulation, the Hawkeyes win the game.
--Foul shooting was a big factor. Iowa made a respectable 27 for 38 at the line (71%) but Minnesota was 25 for 29. CJ Fredrick made just 1 of 3 free throws when he was fouled shooting a 3 with 2:34 to go in regulation and Joe Toussaint missed two freebies with 14.9 seconds left. Those were especially painful misses.
--Minnesota’s 43 3-point field goal attempts not only are a season high against Iowa but are tied for the second most in the entire country this season. Their 17 made 3s matched the number Gonzaga made a week ago.
--Especially damaging were the eight 3s made (in nine attempts) by senior forward Brandon Johnson, including four in overtime. The Hawkeyes could be forgiven for not having Johnson as a big part of the scouting report. He was 2 for 10 on 3s coming into the game, did not score last Sunday against St. Louis U. and shot just 31.8% (34 for 107) in three years at Western Michigan. But once a guy starts nailing one shot after another, you sort of need to tweak the scouting report on the fly. Instead, the Hawkeyes just sort of stood around waiting for Johnson to miss. That didn’t work.
--The Hawkeyes also probably waited too long to start fouling Minnesota when they fell behind in the overtime. They tried to force turnovers with the press and get defensive stops but it’s hard to suddenly start doing something you haven’t done very well through the whole game. Former Davenport Assumption player Liam Robbins foiled that strategy by hitting a 3 as the shot clock expired with 27.7 seconds remaining, making it 98-91. Even after that, the Hawkeyes didn’t foul and Robbins rammed down a dunk with 11 seconds left.
--The way the game played out was sort of an eerie throwback to the last game the Hawkeyes played on Christmas, in 1988. They also were ranked fourth in the country going into that game and they also were upset by a team that made an extreme number of 3s. Of course, that came against a Division II team, UC-Riverside, instead of a Big Ten opponent.