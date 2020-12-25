Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Minnesota

--Minnesota’s 43 3-point field goal attempts not only are a season high against Iowa but are tied for the second most in the entire country this season. Their 17 made 3s matched the number Gonzaga made a week ago.

--Especially damaging were the eight 3s made (in nine attempts) by senior forward Brandon Johnson, including four in overtime. The Hawkeyes could be forgiven for not having Johnson as a big part of the scouting report. He was 2 for 10 on 3s coming into the game, did not score last Sunday against St. Louis U. and shot just 31.8% (34 for 107) in three years at Western Michigan. But once a guy starts nailing one shot after another, you sort of need to tweak the scouting report on the fly. Instead, the Hawkeyes just sort of stood around waiting for Johnson to miss. That didn’t work.

--The Hawkeyes also probably waited too long to start fouling Minnesota when they fell behind in the overtime. They tried to force turnovers with the press and get defensive stops but it’s hard to suddenly start doing something you haven’t done very well through the whole game. Former Davenport Assumption player Liam Robbins foiled that strategy by hitting a 3 as the shot clock expired with 27.7 seconds remaining, making it 98-91. Even after that, the Hawkeyes didn’t foul and Robbins rammed down a dunk with 11 seconds left.

--The way the game played out was sort of an eerie throwback to the last game the Hawkeyes played on Christmas, in 1988. They also were ranked fourth in the country going into that game and they also were upset by a team that made an extreme number of 3s. Of course, that came against a Division II team, UC-Riverside, instead of a Big Ten opponent.

