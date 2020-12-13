Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-NIU

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 106-53 victory over Northern Illinois:

--Keegan Murray seems to gain confidence and look a little better every time he steps on the court and he has firmly nailed down the ninth spot in Iowa’s nine-man rotation as the Hawkeyes head into the one of their biggest non-conference matchups ever Saturday against Gonzaga. The 6-foot-8 freshman is extremely active at both ends of the court and seems to get a hand on every rebound or opponents’ pass that comes anywhere near him. His final numbers of 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots on Sunday don’t begin to demonstrate how much he impacted the game.

--We got an extended look at some of the Hawkeyes’ other freshmen in this game and another player who was extremely active was Tony Perkins. He appears to possibly be shorter than his listed height of 6-4 but he plays bigger. He grabbed seven rebounds (four offensive) in his 10½ minutes on the court. He also had two steals and two assists.

--The Hawkeyes’ ball movement has been a thing of beauty so far this season. They have had 20 or more assists in every game and reached a season high with 29 Sunday. Connor McCaffery led the way with seven — one short of his career high — but 10 different players had two or more.