Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-NIU

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 106-53 victory over Northern Illinois:
--Keegan Murray seems to gain confidence and look a little better every time he steps on the court and he has firmly nailed down the ninth spot in Iowa’s nine-man rotation as the Hawkeyes head into the one of their biggest non-conference matchups ever Saturday against Gonzaga. The 6-foot-8 freshman is extremely active at both ends of the court and seems to get a hand on every rebound or opponents’ pass that comes anywhere near him. His final numbers of 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots on Sunday don’t begin to demonstrate how much he impacted the game.
--We got an extended look at some of the Hawkeyes’ other freshmen in this game and another player who was extremely active was Tony Perkins. He appears to possibly be shorter than his listed height of 6-4 but he plays bigger. He grabbed seven rebounds (four offensive) in his 10½ minutes on the court. He also had two steals and two assists.
--The Hawkeyes’ ball movement has been a thing of beauty so far this season. They have had 20 or more assists in every game and reached a season high with 29 Sunday. Connor McCaffery led the way with seven — one short of his career high — but 10 different players had two or more.
--Luka Garza had a modest 23 points while playing only 19 minutes, 38 seconds as he attempted only 10 shots from the field — his lowest number of attempts since a loss to San Diego State early last season. For the season, he is scoring 1.177 points per minute, which translates to 47.1 points for every 40 minutes played.
--Garza has shown some outward frustration with his free throw shooting in the past few games. His percentage has improved since last season — 71.1%, up from 65.1% — but he’d really like to be over 80%. On the other hand, the big guy is shooting 69.1% from the field and an astonishing 68.4% from 3-point range.
--Northern Illinois is in a rebuilding stage after winning the West Division of the Mid-American Conference last season. The Huskies have a little bit of size and a lot of athletes, but really come up short as a perimeter shooting team. They were 2 for 15 from behind the 3-point arc with Trendon Hankerson, one of their two returning starters, accounting for both of the makes.
