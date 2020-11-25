Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Carolina Central

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 97-67 victory over North Carolina Central:
--Give the Iowa players credit for finding a way to make a statement about equality and racial injustice without arousing a great deal of controversy. Some teams and/or individual players have expressed themselves by kneeling while the national anthem is being played, which often draws the ire of some conservatives. The Hawkeyes took a knee as a team — coaches included — before the anthem while a statement about equality was read. Then they stood for a moment of silence for Dr. Mark Nunge, the father of teammate Jack Nunge, and remained standing during the anthem. They got their point across but also respected the anthem. Perfect compromise.
--North Carolina Central definitely was a better test than many of the mid-major opponents Iowa and other Big Ten teams normally play in the first few weeks of the season. The Eagles are a very good passing team with a few good perimeter shooters and they came out of the gate with a lot of fire. They led for much of the first 12 minutes before the Hawkeyes turned up their press and began crushing the Eagles on the offensive boards.
--A lack of size really hurt North Carolina Central at the defensive end. It had only one player taller than 6-foot-6 — 6-9 center Nehemie Kabeya — and he picked up three fouls in the first 8½ minutes. In fact, the Eagles were whistled for 10 fouls before Iowa even picked up one.
--Iowa used only eight players in the first 30 minutes of the game, going with the five starters plus Joe Toussaint, Patrick McCaffery and freshman Keegan Murray, who played much more than expected because of the absence of Jack Nunge.
--With Nunge gone and freshman Josh Ogundele not ready to make major contributions, the Hawkeyes really did not have a backup center to spell Luka Garza. Keegan Murray played a little bit in that spot and 6-5 Connor McCaffery spent a considerable amount of time playing center, a position he probably never even played in high school.
--With the advent of COVID-19, we saw sights we’ve never seen before on the basketball court. The team benches were layered into four rows for social distancing and everyone except the players wore masks. During one break in the action, one of the game officials pulled a small bottle of hand sanitizer out of his pocket and offered some to Connor McCaffery and Keegan Murray.
--When Jordan Bohannon had a chance to break Chris Street’s school record of 34 consecutive made free throws two years ago, he missed a foul shot on purpose so that Street still had the record. Some of us wondered what might happen in the coming weeks as Bohannon entered the season with a string of 24 straight made free throws and Joe Wieskamp was at 22. Wieskamp made his first five freebies Wednesday but then missed one, ending his streak at 27.
--Bohannon moved very well Wednesday after undergoing two hip surgeries in the past 18 months but he appeared as though he might have been a bit rusty from a shooting standpoint. He missed three wide open 3-point attempt to start game before eventually making a couple. He ended up 2 for 7 and scored six points.
--All five of Iowa’s true freshmen scored their first career points in the game and the Hawkeyes’ six freshmen — including redshirt freshman Patrick McCaffery — finished with a combined total of 40 points, including the last 25 of the game.
