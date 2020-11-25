Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Carolina Central

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 97-67 victory over North Carolina Central:

--Give the Iowa players credit for finding a way to make a statement about equality and racial injustice without arousing a great deal of controversy. Some teams and/or individual players have expressed themselves by kneeling while the national anthem is being played, which often draws the ire of some conservatives. The Hawkeyes took a knee as a team — coaches included — before the anthem while a statement about equality was read. Then they stood for a moment of silence for Dr. Mark Nunge, the father of teammate Jack Nunge, and remained standing during the anthem. They got their point across but also respected the anthem. Perfect compromise.

--North Carolina Central definitely was a better test than many of the mid-major opponents Iowa and other Big Ten teams normally play in the first few weeks of the season. The Eagles are a very good passing team with a few good perimeter shooters and they came out of the gate with a lot of fire. They led for much of the first 12 minutes before the Hawkeyes turned up their press and began crushing the Eagles on the offensive boards.