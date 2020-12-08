Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Carolina

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 93-80 victory over North Carolina:
--We saw one of the best stretches of Joe Wieskamp’s college career early in this game. He nailed four 3-point field goals and added two rebounds and three assists in the first 7 minutes, 7 seconds to stake the Hawkeyes to a 25-9 lead. Seldom has he played with so much confidence and assertiveness. He looked like a guy who deserved to be on the preseason watch list for the John Wooden Award.
--Every bit as impressive as Wieskamp was his best buddy, CJ Fredrick. He made 8 of 11 shots from the field and like Wieskamp, was 5 for 7 from 3-point range. He did not have a single rebound or assist but played some solid defense.
--Luka Garza got many of the same shots he got in the first three games of the season, when he made 76% of his field goal attempts and poured in 102 points. But this time, instead of putting up shots over 6-foot-7 and 6-8 guys, he was up against a seemingly endless supply of athletic almost 7-footers. A few shots were blocked and several of them were altered as he went 6 for 20 from the floor. The good news is that perhaps no other team in the country can throw that many quality bigs onto the court.
--Despite being limited to 16 points — his lowest total since Jan. 7 — Garza did a lot of other things. His 14 rebounds represent the fifth highest total of his college career and he continued his penchant for getting opposing big men into foul trouble. Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe, the Tar Heels’ top three post players, combined for 34 points and 25 rebounds but they also committed 13 fouls. Each of them had four fouls by the next-to-last TV timeout of the game.
--Garza had been Iowa's leading scorer in 17 of the previous 18 games going back to last season and had been either the first or second leading scorer in 24 consecutive games. He was fourth Tuesday behind Jordan Bohannon (24), Fredrick (21) and Wieskamp (19). The last time that happened was a Dec. 21, 2019, game against Cincinnati.
--Both Garza and Wieskamp played a major role in keeping North Carolina from terrorizing the Hawkeyes on the offensive boards. In fact, Garza said the No. 1 factor in winning the game was the fact that Iowa actually outscored the Tar Heels 21 to 14 in second-chance points. Iowa did not do as good a job of limiting North Carolina transition. The Tar Heels got back in the game in the second half largely because they had a 24 to 6 advantage in fast break points.
--This might be the biggest factor in Iowa winning the game: 3-point field goals. The Hawkeyes had only three more made field goals and four fewer made free throws than North Carolina. Their comfortable winning margin was because they made more 3-point field goals than the Tar Heels attempted.
--The Hawkeyes’ 17 3-point field goals in the game were not a school record but it was their highest total ever against a power-5 conference opponent. They had 19 in a 2018 game against Savannah State and had 18, also against Savannah, in a 2016 game. The previous high against a quality foe was 16, against Maryland and TCU, both late in the 2016-17 season.
--Iowa’s 40 3-point attempts also represented its third highest total ever, also behind those two Savannah State games.
