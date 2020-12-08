Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-North Carolina

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 93-80 victory over North Carolina:

--We saw one of the best stretches of Joe Wieskamp’s college career early in this game. He nailed four 3-point field goals and added two rebounds and three assists in the first 7 minutes, 7 seconds to stake the Hawkeyes to a 25-9 lead. Seldom has he played with so much confidence and assertiveness. He looked like a guy who deserved to be on the preseason watch list for the John Wooden Award.

--Every bit as impressive as Wieskamp was his best buddy, CJ Fredrick. He made 8 of 11 shots from the field and like Wieskamp, was 5 for 7 from 3-point range. He did not have a single rebound or assist but played some solid defense.

--Luka Garza got many of the same shots he got in the first three games of the season, when he made 76% of his field goal attempts and poured in 102 points. But this time, instead of putting up shots over 6-foot-7 and 6-8 guys, he was up against a seemingly endless supply of athletic almost 7-footers. A few shots were blocked and several of them were altered as he went 6 for 20 from the floor. The good news is that perhaps no other team in the country can throw that many quality bigs onto the court.