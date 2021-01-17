Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Northwestern

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 96-73 victory over Northwestern:

--Northwestern again held Iowa’s Luka Garza under 20 points for the second time this season — it is the only Big Ten team to do it in the past 23 conference games — but the Wildcats didn’t really shut down the nation’s leading scorer this time. He had 17 points at halftime on 7-for-10 shooting, then attempted only two shots while playing just eight minutes in the second half. The Hawkeyes outscored the Wildcats 20-5 over that 8-minute span.

--CJ Fredrick had his best game of the past few weeks, scoring 13 points while taking only seven shots. Fredrick had scored two points in each of the past two games and had not been in double figures since the last time Iowa played Northwestern on Dec. 29.

--The Hawkeyes committed only nine turnovers in Sunday’s game and only two of those were by starters, both by Garza. The four primary ballhandlers in the starting lineup — Fredrick, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and Joe Wieskamp — combined for 14 assists with zero turnovers.