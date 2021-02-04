Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Ohio State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-85 loss to Ohio State:
--This game was very reminiscent of last week’s loss to Illinois in that it was a very well-played game by two elite teams and was very close the entire way. The Illinois game included 22 lead changes, which is an extreme number. This one included a mere 18 lead changes. The games also were similar in that the Hawkeyes were right there with a chance to win at the end. They just needed to execute a little bit better to get over the top.
--How even was this game? Each team made 14 3-point field goals in 32 attempts. Each had 20 assists and only six turnovers. Iowa held the lead for 18 minutes, 48 seconds, Ohio State for 18:10.
--I’m trying to remember the last time I saw a team make 14 3-pointers and have a 20-to-6 assist-turnover ratio and lose the game. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that one.
--Ohio State, which does not have a player taller than 6-foot-9, probably did as good a job at stopping Iowa’s 6-11 Luka Garza in the second half as anyone has all year. This wasn’t a game in which Garza was out of the game with foul trouble or anything. He was on the floor. The Buckeyes just didn’t give him anything resembling an open look in the final 14 ½ minutes, after Garza knocked down a 3 to give the Hawkeyes a 61-50 lead. Sophomore E.J. Liddell, who would get my vote as the Big Ten’s most improved player, did a lot of the defensive work on Garza but he got help from bulky 6-9 freshman Zed Key, who had 8 points and 7 rebounds in 14 ½ minutes of action.
--Iowa seems to get a jolt of defensive energy when its young, quick guards — Joe Toussaint, Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis — come into the game. As a result, coach Fran McCaffery fielded a few questions after the game about why he hardly used the kids in the second half, even as Ohio State was gouging the Hawkeyes from the 3-point line. Toussaint, Perkins and Ulis each played only 21 seconds after halftime, all of that in the final minute when McCaffery was putting them on the court to press Ohio State, then pulling them off when the Hawkeyes got the ball. Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon each played more than 36 minutes in the contest.
--It was obvious that the young guards were instructed not to foul either CJ Walker or Duane Washington Jr. — both 90%-plus free throw shooters — in the final minute. After Jack Nunge scored to cut the lead to 88-85 with 35.8 seconds left, the Buckeyes were able to run 18 important seconds off the clock before Perkins was whistled for fouling Washington. Even then, Perkins protested as though he didn’t mean to commit the foul. (Replays showed he never touched Washington.) The Hawkeyes clearly were trying to get a steal or, at worst, a shot clock violation to get the ball back for a final shot at winning.
--Wieskamp and Bohannon each made four 3-point field goals as both of them bounced back from some recent struggles. Bohannon had made just 3 of 16 3-point attempts and scored only 15 points in the previous three games and Wieskamp had a very quiet 5-point, 1-rebound effort Tuesday against Michigan State. Both of them looked much more assertive and confident in this game.
--The player who really stood out for Iowa was Nunge, who made a career-high four 3s (in seven attempts) and matched his career high in scoring with 18 points while playing a season-high 23 minutes. As noted previously in this space, he really deserves to get more than just the 12 to 15 minutes he has been playing for much of the season.
--This nugget got lost in the disappointment of the defeat: Garza set a new career high with 5 assists to go with 16 points and 7 rebounds.