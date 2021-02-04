Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Ohio State

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 89-85 loss to Ohio State:

--This game was very reminiscent of last week’s loss to Illinois in that it was a very well-played game by two elite teams and was very close the entire way. The Illinois game included 22 lead changes, which is an extreme number. This one included a mere 18 lead changes. The games also were similar in that the Hawkeyes were right there with a chance to win at the end. They just needed to execute a little bit better to get over the top.

--How even was this game? Each team made 14 3-point field goals in 32 attempts. Each had 20 assists and only six turnovers. Iowa held the lead for 18 minutes, 48 seconds, Ohio State for 18:10.

--I’m trying to remember the last time I saw a team make 14 3-pointers and have a 20-to-6 assist-turnover ratio and lose the game. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that one.