Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Purdue

--Keegan Murray has been impressive in a few games this season but the freshman really looked good against a very physical, quality opponent. He played 12 minutes and made all three of his shot attempts, finishing with 7 points and 3 rebounds while providing great energy off the bench. After the game, Garza referred to him as “Nicholas Baer 2.0.’’

--CJ Fredrick’s stat line was nothing special except for one number. He was a plus-25. No other Iowa player was better than plus-13. Fredrick scored only 6 points but was largely responsible for chasing down Purdue’s top perimeter shooters and did a really good job on them. Eric Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic combined to make just 5 of 17 shots, just 2 of 9 from behind the arc.

--Joe Wieskamp also played great defense, had his fifth straight game of 16 or more points and was absolutely tremendous on the boards. He clearly was determined to help the Hawkeyes bounce back from their first loss of the season against Gonzaga. “I think what this game shows is the character of Joe Wieskamp,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

--Purdue always has been very good at forcing other teams to go to their fourth and fifth scoring options and it worked pretty well at times Tuesday. The Boilermakers gave Jack Nunge all the 3-point attempts he wanted and barely even made any pretense at guarding Connor McCaffery. Both of them did a lot of other good things in the game but they each were 1 for 5 from the field. Within minutes after the game ended, McCaffery came back out onto the court to work on his shot.

