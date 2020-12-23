Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Purdue

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 70-55 victory over Purdue:
--Jordan Bohannon had a moderately encouraging shooting performance for the Hawkeyes. He came in shooting less than 30% both from the field and from 3-point range but he knocked down his first 3-point attempt for Iowa’s first points about a minute-and-a-half into the game. Then he missed three in a row. He ended up 3 for 8, though for a solid 37.5%. He also looked stronger and steadier with the basketball than he has in some recent games.
--Purdue really did as good a job of defending Iowa’s Luka Garza around the basketball as anyone has this season. The Boilermakers’ Trevion Williams is 6-foot-10, 265 pounds, a very solid defender and probably as strong as any player in the Big Ten with the possible exception of Kofi Cockburn. He consistently got a body on Garza and briefly got him in a little bit of foul trouble early in the second half. Garza ended up getting off only four shots around the basket. He also took a couple of mid-range jumpers but hurt the Boilers most by making 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range.
--Purdue’s backup center, 7-4 freshman Zach Edey, isn’t nearly as effective as Williams and there was a definite drop-off when he came into the game. But you can see the potential. I mean, you can’t teach 7-4. Edey, who came in averaging 11 points per game, finished with just 3 points and 1 rebound in 11 minutes. His only basket came on a lob play on which he barely had to jump to dunk the ball.
--Keegan Murray has been impressive in a few games this season but the freshman really looked good against a very physical, quality opponent. He played 12 minutes and made all three of his shot attempts, finishing with 7 points and 3 rebounds while providing great energy off the bench. After the game, Garza referred to him as “Nicholas Baer 2.0.’’
--CJ Fredrick’s stat line was nothing special except for one number. He was a plus-25. No other Iowa player was better than plus-13. Fredrick scored only 6 points but was largely responsible for chasing down Purdue’s top perimeter shooters and did a really good job on them. Eric Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic combined to make just 5 of 17 shots, just 2 of 9 from behind the arc.
--Joe Wieskamp also played great defense, had his fifth straight game of 16 or more points and was absolutely tremendous on the boards. He clearly was determined to help the Hawkeyes bounce back from their first loss of the season against Gonzaga. “I think what this game shows is the character of Joe Wieskamp,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
--Purdue always has been very good at forcing other teams to go to their fourth and fifth scoring options and it worked pretty well at times Tuesday. The Boilermakers gave Jack Nunge all the 3-point attempts he wanted and barely even made any pretense at guarding Connor McCaffery. Both of them did a lot of other good things in the game but they each were 1 for 5 from the field. Within minutes after the game ended, McCaffery came back out onto the court to work on his shot.