Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Rutgers

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-75 victory over Rutgers:

--Luka Garza gave another glimpse of why so many people regard him as the best player in the country. Rutgers did a tremendous job of keeping the 6-foot-11 senior from getting the ball around the basket while also denying him 3-point shooting opportunities. Through the first three fourths of the game, he got off only six shot attempts and had only 10 points. He finally began coming out to the perimeter, getting the ball and driving and operating 1-on-1 like a point guard. That approach seemed to take Rutgers by surprise and it worked. Garza ended up scoring 13 straight points, including five free throws, down the stretch.

--Garza’s offense is so good that his defense sometimes doesn’t get noticed but he made an important contribution that way at the very end of the game. As Rutgers’ Jacob Young came racing up the court for what could have been a game-winning 3-point buzzer-beater, Garza rose up in front of him to affect the shot. Chances are, Young’s 30-footer wasn’t going in anyway but Garza gave him a 6-11 obstacle to shoot over.