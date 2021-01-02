Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Rutgers

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-75 victory over Rutgers:
--Luka Garza gave another glimpse of why so many people regard him as the best player in the country. Rutgers did a tremendous job of keeping the 6-foot-11 senior from getting the ball around the basket while also denying him 3-point shooting opportunities. Through the first three fourths of the game, he got off only six shot attempts and had only 10 points. He finally began coming out to the perimeter, getting the ball and driving and operating 1-on-1 like a point guard. That approach seemed to take Rutgers by surprise and it worked. Garza ended up scoring 13 straight points, including five free throws, down the stretch.
--Garza’s offense is so good that his defense sometimes doesn’t get noticed but he made an important contribution that way at the very end of the game. As Rutgers’ Jacob Young came racing up the court for what could have been a game-winning 3-point buzzer-beater, Garza rose up in front of him to affect the shot. Chances are, Young’s 30-footer wasn’t going in anyway but Garza gave him a 6-11 obstacle to shoot over.
--Even Iowa coach Fran McCaffery mentioned that junior forward Joe Wieskamp didn’t seem to be himself at times in Saturday’s game. Wieskamp still finished with 8 points and 7 rebounds but he was 2 for 9 from the field, 0 for 4 from 3-point range and even missed 3 of his 7 free throw attempts, including one big miss that left the door open for Rutgers with 3.7 seconds remaining. He did play a major role in a 10-0 scoring run that propelled the Hawkeyes into the lead in the second half, starting it off with a 3-point play and closing it with two free throws.
--For the first time all season, the Hawkeyes had more turnovers (a season-high 15) than assists (13) and several of the giveaways were live-ball turnovers that led to easy baskets for the Scarlet Knights. Jordan Bohannon had a couple of lazy passes in the first half that both resulted in Rutgers dunks.
--After Connor McCaffery injured his ankle three minutes into the game, freshman Ahron Ulis did a nice job of providing the same sort of steady, unselfish play. Ulis played more than 14 minutes and collected 2 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists with zero turnovers. The 6-3 freshman is a little bit like Bakari Evelyn was for the Hawkeyes last season as a reliable ballhandler and defender who doesn’t do anything to hurt the team. Of course, Evelyn was a fifth-year senior while Ulis is straight out of high school. The kid is only going to get better.
--Injuries and foul trouble also opened the door for another freshman guard, Tony Perkins, to see some meaningful playing time. Perkins didn’t play as well as Ulis did but he didn’t look overwhelmed in his introduction to Big Ten play.
--Jack Nunge gave the Hawkeyes a big lift playing alongside Garza in the first half, collecting 5 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks and nailing an important 3. He started the second half, didn’t get off to a good start and hardly played the rest of the day, mostly because freshman Keegan Murray played extremely well in his place.
--Give Iowa coach Fran McCaffery credit for leaving no stone unturned to close out the victory at the end. When CJ Fredrick had trouble getting the ball inbounds with 4.4 seconds remaining, forcing a timeout, McCaffery put his son, Connor, in to execute the inbounds play. Connor was still hobbling after injuring his ankle but he got the ball in to Wieskamp, who was fouled.
--During a Thursday Zoom conference with reporters, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell was asked about the status of injured starters Ron Harper Jr. and Clifford Omoruyi and then was asked about guard Caleb McConnell, who had been reported to be out for the season with a back injury. Pikiell said he didn’t have updates on any of them and implied that McConnell was not ready even though he had been practicing. Both Harper and McConnell showed up in uniform Saturday although they didn’t have a huge impact on the game. Harper made three straight 3-pointers late in the first half but finished with only 13 points, 10 below his season average. McConnell did not score in about 11 minutes of action.