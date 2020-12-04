Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Western Illinois

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 99-58 victory over Western Illinois:

--It’s the third game of the season and we’re already running out of things to say about Luka Garza. He didn’t really even have a great game Thursday — at least not by his standards — and he still had 30 points at halftime. As with the first two games of the season, he eased up in the second half and finished with only 35. He made 13 of 21 shots from the field in the game, lowering his season field goal percentage from 86 to 76.

--Garza continues to lead the country with an average of 34 points per game and his average for the first half is 27.3. There are only four other players in the country who average more than that for a full game. Two of those players are very familiar to Big Ten fans: Minnesota guard Marcus Carr and former Rutgers player Eugene Omoruyi, who is now at Oregon.

--I’m guessing there is nowhere to find the answer to this question, but I’m wondering how many players ever have scored 30 or more points in the first half in consecutive games and outscored the opposing team all by himself in both those halves. Garza has done it.