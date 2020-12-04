Doxsie's after-thoughts from Iowa-Western Illinois

After-thoughts from Iowa’s 99-58 victory over Western Illinois:
--It’s the third game of the season and we’re already running out of things to say about Luka Garza. He didn’t really even have a great game Thursday — at least not by his standards — and he still had 30 points at halftime. As with the first two games of the season, he eased up in the second half and finished with only 35. He made 13 of 21 shots from the field in the game, lowering his season field goal percentage from 86 to 76.
--Garza continues to lead the country with an average of 34 points per game and his average for the first half is 27.3. There are only four other players in the country who average more than that for a full game. Two of those players are very familiar to Big Ten fans: Minnesota guard Marcus Carr and former Rutgers player Eugene Omoruyi, who is now at Oregon.
--I’m guessing there is nowhere to find the answer to this question, but I’m wondering how many players ever have scored 30 or more points in the first half in consecutive games and outscored the opposing team all by himself in both those halves. Garza has done it.
--It’s hard to find fault with a team that has won its first three games by an average of 33 points, but you can’t help but feel the Hawkeyes have been a little too obsessed with getting the ball inside to their 6-foot-11 superstar. While Garza attempted 21 shots, Iowa’s other four starters combined to take only 14. Great shooters like Jordan Bohannon and CJ Fredrick need to be putting up more than two or three shots in a game. We suspect that will change when the level of competition rises, as it will with the next game against No. 14 North Carolina.
--Jack Nunge looked better than any of us expected he would in his first game back following the death of his father. He looked extremely smooth and athletic at both ends of the court, knocked down a pair of 3-point attempts and finished with a career-best 18 points and five rebounds. This game should do wonders for his confidence.
--Iowa was firmly in control of the game in the second half even though Western Illinois briefly chopped a 30-point deficit down to 15 in the second half, but the Hawkeyes really turned it into a runaway largely because of its top four reserves — Nunge, Patrick McCaffery, Joe Toussaint and Keegan Murray. That group wreaked havoc defensively during a 22-2 scoring run.
--As expected, Western Illinois was no match for the Hawkeyes from the very beginning but the Leathernecks showed some spunk in coming back and actually have some decent talent. And they played at a breakneck pace, getting up 80 field goal attempts in a 40-minute game, more than any team did against Iowa last season. WIU may not contend for the Summit League title but it will be much better than the 5-21 record it had a year ago.
